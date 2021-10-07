NFL Week 4 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Vikings’ Music Video

NFL Week 4 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Vikings’ Music Video

The Browns are 3-1 as we head into our next game against the Seahawks: Here's DJ HazMatt with his Week 4 recap.

It’s that time! DJ HazMatt’s dropped off his latest Browns Freestyle. After a successful win against the Vikings Sunday, the home team stands at 3-1 in the 2021-22 NFL season. Now that’s something to sing about.

Lovin’ the throwback LL Cool J beat, definitely a smooth vibe as we anticipate a smooth win against the Seahawks on Sunday. Speaking of the upcoming game, don’t forget that each Sunday you’re invited to join DJ HazMatt and Matty Willz on Matt and Matt Sports.

Tap in with the fellas at halftime and postgame each Sunday for real talk from The Land. All the best highlights, hot takes and #GTFOH moments from the game we all know and love. Take a look at their NFL Week 5 predictions below and good luck to our Browns on their upcoming game!!

GO BROWNS!!

Photos
Close