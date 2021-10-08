Celebrity News
Yung Miami Channels Ronnie From The Cult Classic Film ‘The Player’s Club’

Caresha did Ronnie better than Ronnie.

MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The celebs are getting into the Halloween spirt a bit early this year and we’re not mad! Caresha, better known as Yung Miami, recently cleared out her Instagram feed. She re-emerged today with a video of her in a Halloween costume of Ronnie from the cult classic film, The Player’s Club.

The Twerkulator rapper wore a red two-piece with a chained fringe belt around her waist. Rocking a short blonde wig, extra long nails, and red laced up platforms, Yung Miami reenacted the scene where Ronnie is the main attraction in a party for law enforcement.

“Alright you White Motha******, all eyes on me. If I catch you looking at anything else, I’m gonna beat yo ass like a runaway slave. Start the music,” she said. Yung Miami then walked to the stripper pole and began to dance.

The Miami-native was styled by Bryon Javar in a custom Laurel DeWitt suit. Javar has a flair for recreating classic 90’s looks. He also styled Karrueche Tran, Chloe Bailey, and JT for Saweetie’s FreakNik-themed party.

In the coming weeks we’ll see loads of celebrities showing off their pre-Halloween costume inspirations. I love to see them because originality is alway at an all-time high. What do you think? Are you loving Yung Miami’s costume?

 

