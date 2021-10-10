NFL Player Jalen Hurts Teams Up With NFLPA, FedEx For HBCU Scholarship Initiative

Athletes across different sports are using their platforms and resources to support historically Black colleges and universities, and the latest star to do so is NFL player Jalen Hurts. According to CBS Sports, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has joined forces with the National Football League Players Association and FedEx for an initiative launched to support HBCUs throughout the NFL season.
As part of the effort, $2,000 need-based scholarships will be awarded on a weekly basis to scholars at HBCUs. The NFLPA and FedEx will work in concert to determine the recipients. Aware of the financial obstacles that disproportionately impact students at historically Black colleges and universities, Hurts says the initiative will be instrumental in leveling the playing field. “I’m really excited to team up with them about this launch,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “They have a lot of great things going on and the HBCU community really stood out to me because I’m big on service. I have a program going on that makes a donation toward the quarterbacks and running backs that win the award at the collegiate level that goes toward the HBCUs. That money goes toward the scholarships as well.”
Efforts like the one being led by Hurts, FedEx and the National Football League Players Association are needed as studies show students who attend historically Black colleges and universities borrow loans at higher rates than those who attend non-HBCUs and graduate with more debt.
News about Hurts’ effort comes months after the NBA vowed to donate $3 million to support historically Black collegiate institutions and COVID-19 relief efforts through its All-Star Game festivities. The pledge was part of the league’s larger commitment to donate $300 million over the span of a decade to initiatives centered on Black empowerment.
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
1. Golgotha (1945)
1 of 25
Romare Bearden "Golgotha" #art pic.twitter.com/9rUaojSfsP— Tita (@TitaBueno_) October 28, 2015
2. Untitled (1959)
2 of 25
Untitled, 1959 #romarebearden #abstractexpressionism pic.twitter.com/fP49xrZSyH— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 24, 2021
3. Other Mysteries (1964)
3 of 25
Romare Bearden, Other Mysteries, 1964 https://t.co/43JrO7fwPs #museumarchive #museumofmodernart pic.twitter.com/YgxRS8nHhf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 18, 2021
4. Pittsburgh Memory (1964)
4 of 25
Pittsburgh Memory, 1964 #socialrealism #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/UeJ4FBnWFZ— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 20, 2021
5. Summertime (1967)
5 of 25
Romare Bearden, Summertime, 1967 https://t.co/13lko17otM #artmuseum #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/NtyDqVvzEd— SLAM: Modern and Contemporary Art (@slam_modern) August 24, 2021
6. Tomorrow I May Be Far Away (1967)
6 of 25
Romare Bearden, Tomorrow I May Be Far Away, 1967 pic.twitter.com/JAl2Ivj7Y4— El Duque (@Galaxy2Galaxy5) August 29, 2021
7. Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses (1969)
7 of 25
Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses, 1969 #thomas #almawoodseythomas pic.twitter.com/uBT741pXs7— Alma Woodsey Thomas (@artistawthomas) August 2, 2021
8. Wizard's Domain (1970s)
8 of 25
Romare Bearden, Wizard's Domaine, ca. 1970s https://t.co/ZmI26OfH5t #romarebearden #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/PEebgNMeYp— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 26, 2021
9. Patchwork Quilt (1970)
9 of 25
Romare Bearden's 1970 collage, 'Patchwork Quilt', borrows from Manet's 'Olympia'. Cut-and-pasted cloth, paper with polymer paint on composition board pic.twitter.com/nqhbRzSZJv— newyorknewart (@newyorknewart) August 28, 2021
10. Stamping Ground (1971)
10 of 25
🖼 "Stamping Ground," Romare Bearden, 1971, paper collage with graphite on board, DIA 2005.23. pic.twitter.com/OCYyFXMlqf— Detroit Inst of Arts (@DIADetroit) August 12, 2021
11. The City and Its People (1973)
11 of 25
Berkeley - The City and Its People, 1973 https://t.co/cm7pJGQMCe #bearden #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/oGcS9slInz— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 22, 2021
12. Carolina Morning (1974)
12 of 25
Carolina Morning— Claudia Mangiamele (@ClaudMang) December 15, 2019
Romare Bearden 1911-1988 African-American Artist pic.twitter.com/Q4xD4twIxd
13. Come Sunday (1975)
13 of 25
Romare Bearden, Come Sunday, 1975 https://t.co/ANm8Pr12TB #museumarchive #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/fzdr239TPC— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) September 1, 2021
14. The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975
14 of 25
The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975 #romarebearden #socialrealism pic.twitter.com/Ei4GWht094— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 13, 2021
15. The Train (1975)
15 of 25
Romare Bearden, The Train, 1975 https://t.co/7eEhDg3OR8 #museumofmodernart #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/uxgXeb9lr4— Andrei Taraschuk (@andreitr) August 25, 2021
16. Southern Courtyard (1976)
16 of 25
Romare Bearden, Southern Courtyard, 1976 https://t.co/xjQnfqyCgz #contemporaryart #brooklynmuseum pic.twitter.com/uEaWSMdlIn— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 15, 2021
17. The Return of Odysseus (1977)
17 of 25
The Return of Odysseus, 1977 #romarebearden #cubism pic.twitter.com/d3zBZSZabw— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 9, 2021
18. Louisiana Serenade (1979)
18 of 25
Romare Bearden - Louisiana Serenade (lithography, 1979) pic.twitter.com/Ywwwo6ZmuG— Mike Auchard (@Prufrock1) March 18, 2017
19. Out Chorus (1979-1980)
19 of 25
Romare Bearden, artist, (1912-1988), Out Chorus, 1979-80. pic.twitter.com/R5oeJh2xQX— 🕊🌞 (@adorahorton) February 22, 2014
20. Family (mother and child) (1980)
20 of 25
Family (mother and child), 1980 #bearden #neoexpressionism pic.twitter.com/Ek1ezmm9O9— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 31, 2021
21. Pepper Jelly Lady (1980)
21 of 25
Pepper Jelly Lady, 1980 #bearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/uEqtaq8tTU— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 28, 2021
22. Bessie, Duke, and Louis (1981)
22 of 25
Bessie, Duke, and Louis, 1981 https://t.co/3CDQFiAPfd #romarebearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/dmurJOc41H— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 11, 2021
23. Mecklenburg Autumn (1983)
23 of 25
Mecklenburg Autumn: September-Sky and Meadow, Romare Bearden, 1983, Collage and oil on fiberboard, 30 x 40 inches#RomareBearden #Art pic.twitter.com/WKBoUMT3SL— Elizabeth Meggs (@elizabethmeggs) June 23, 2021
24. The Obeah's Choice (1984)
24 of 25
Romare Bearden, "The Obeah's Choice" pic.twitter.com/zJ0IDPGQpL— Αναστασία Τ. (@aranjuez66) July 11, 2018
25. Untitled (undated)
25 of 25
Untitled #outsiderart #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/J3ONW1rjmf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 16, 2021
