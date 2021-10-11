Nicki Minaj Is Trending Again After Addressing Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne: ‘If You Want A Solo Career Baby Just Say That’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Another day, another trending topic featuring Nicki Minaj. This time, the rapper is the topic of Twitter discussion from addressing Leigh-Anne of Little Mix after screenshots were leaked that allegedly showed her criticizing her former groupmate, Jesy Nelson, for “Blackfishing.

In case you missed it, former bandmate Jesy Nelson dropped a new song with Nicki last week (October 7) but it seems as if one of the group members, Leigh-Anne, was less than thrilled about the latest single. That’s when, according to E!, unverified screenshots were leaked on TikTok that showed Leigh-Anne allegedly going after Jesy in Instagram DMs. The messages show Leigh-Anne calling Jesy a “horrible person,” and address Jesy as being a “blackfish” and acting Black when she’s not.

Fast forward to today as Nicki, 38, weighed in on the controversy when she hosted an Instagram Live with 30-year-old Jesy. The conversation took a turn when Nicki went off, causing the rapper to trend on social once again. During the video, Nicki addressed the “clown s***” and suggested that the group members should support Jesy rather than ridicule her, especially because Jesy left the group last year after saying that it “took a toll on my mental health.”

While she didn’t mention anyone by name, Nicki did go on a rant in full support of Jesy, saying, “Sweetheart, take them text messages and shove it up your f–king a**. Let her enjoy this time. If you was in this woman’s group and you ain’t talk about this s–t for 10 years, and as soon as you see she’s got a video coming out with Nicki Minaj—”

She continued the explicit rant by saying, “Print them text messages out, bust your a** open and shove it up your motherf****** a**. OK? And stop trying to hurt people and kill people’s lives and career.”

Check out a clip from the rant below.

Jesy has since spoken out about the accusations of black fishing, telling Vulture in a recent article that she’s “very aware” she’s a white, British woman. “I’ve never said that I wasn’t.” Watch the full IG Live conversation with Nicki and Jesy below Thoughts? Don’t miss… 5 Times Nicki Minaj Served Us Lewks On a Platter

