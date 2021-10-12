Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Asks How Can We Help Our Community When It Comes To Missing Black People? [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

The rate of Black people that’ve gone missing is rising at an unfortunate rate, and it makes matters worse when there’s nothing being done on a broader scale to find our people.

For this special segment of “3 Things You Should Know,” Jeff Johnson dedicates some time to asking the right questions that could possibly prevent this from happening in the first place.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Sparked by the viral discovery of 25-year-old Jelani Day’s body in the Illinois River, Johnson not only brought up some vital facts when it comes to how these situations are handled but also acknowledged the importance of coming together to figure out how to solve the problem from within our community.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen below for an important conversation on missing Black people for “3 Things You Should Know” with Jeff Johnson on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Jeff Johnson Asks How Can We Help Our Community When It Comes To Missing Black People? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close