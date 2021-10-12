Ashanti Talks ‘Representation’ In Her New Film ‘Honey Girls’ & The Sea Of ‘Blue Checks In Her DMs’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ashanti is one of our favorite celebrity women. She has given us timeless musical classics, stylish looks that continue to make headlines, and she’s become a poster child for natural beauty and body. The Grammy Award winning artist announced the upcoming 20th anniversary of her debut album, Ashanti that was released in 2002. The milestone is a prime example of her longevity, influence and enduring hold on the R&B game.

Ashanti stars in the upcoming Sony and Build-A-Bear Entertainment film Honey Girls (October 19) that follows her character, pop-star Fancy G on her journey to find the next global superstar via a talent competition. But when three talented young competitors go viral after performing as a group, they secretly form a trio and will ultimately find themselves deciding which is more important, fame or friendship?

We caught up ahead of the premiere of Honey Girls to chat with Ashanti, who opened up about her role in the fun family film. “I think it’s so important to look for that representation and it’s amazing to become that representation,” said the beloved star.

The lead character in the film, Aliyah Mastin, reminds her of her younger cousin who shares the same name. “They look so much alike – same complexion, same stature – ‘I was like ‘Oh my God, I feel like I’m hanging out with my cousin.’ So we had out little moment up on set up there in Canada,” she shared with a beaming smile. “I’m just really grateful and really happy to be in a position that I can do that. And do it on a positive, big level with big, positive energy just inspiring women and encouraging and uplifting – we need that, especially nowadays,” she added.

When asked about the people in her DMs shooting their shot, she revealed “There’s a sea of blue checks and a sea of not blue checks. It’s kinda crazy. It’s definitely a party going on in my DMs.”

In fact, her latest feature on Moneybagg Yo’s wildly popular song Wockesha, came together through a DM from an acquaintance. “There were some really important ones that I answered and they turned into records,” she said. “A mutual that put that together, then I got the phone call from Moneybagg and we worked it all out.”

And there you have it. Check out our interview, below:

Catch Honey Girls in theaters October 19.

