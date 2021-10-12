LOCAL NEWS: Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Canton

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon is continuing to make its mark in Northeast Ohio with the opening of another fulfillment center in the region.

The latest location is in Canton, which will open in 2022 at 3550 Columbus Road.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the new Amazon business is expected to bring in a thousand new jobs to the city.

One of the Canton officials is excited of the news and employment for residents.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon to the City of Canton,” said Thomas M. Bernabei, mayor of Canton. “We are excited for the many jobs this project will bring, including long term employment for the company and construction jobs for local companies and unions during the very large construction phase. This is the single largest employer we have brought to the City of Canton in many decades. We look forward to a strong and lasting relationship with Amazon for years to come.” The average pay for the 1,000 new jobs will be $18 per hour with health benefits, paid time off and up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave.

Within a ten-year span, “Amazon has created more than 41,000 jobs in Ohio” with 5,000 of them in Northeast Ohio alone.

There are already fulfillment centers from the internet giant in Akron, Euclid and North Randall.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/The Riverside Press-Enterprise

5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day 1. MINIMO SKIN ESSENTIALS Source:Minimo Skin Essentials 1 of 5 2. BASK & BLOOM Source:Bask & Bloom 2 of 5 3. LIVE BY BEING Source:Live by Being 3 of 5 4. PIPERWAI NATURAL DEODORANT Source:PiperWai 4 of 5 5. Miss Jessie's Source:Miss Jessie's 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day 5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day [caption id="attachment_3215483" align="alignnone" width="828"] Source: Minimo Skin Essentials / Minimo Skin Essentials[/caption] Are you ready to shop some of the best beauty deals Amazon has to offer? On October 13th and 14th, Amazon will roll out two days of instant online savings off a majority of their site. This is one of the company’s biggest sales of the year, rivaling both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Now if you’re on the market for electronics and home goods, then your eyes will definitely perk up. But if you’re a beauty lover like myself, then you’re in for some really great deals. You can expect up to 50% off of selected beauty products. Time to stock up! If you’re not a Prime member, what are you waiting for? After all, it’s the only way to take advantage of all the savings. To sign up for Prime membership, log on to the Amazon website and opt for the $12.99 monthly membership fee or the $119 annual fee. Prime members get special discounts and faster shipping. Once you become a member, download the app to make your life easier. From there, you can check out the deals of the day, and receive 2-day shipping. This year, Amazon Prime Day is paying close attention to the small businesses. Because of the financial hardships that COVID has caused, the company is positioning small businesses to have a major advantage during the 2-day sale. During times where people are shopping with a purpose, it’s important to know what Black business owners are participating in Prime Day. If you want to partake in this annual savings event, here are 5 Black-owned beauty products you don’t want to pass up.

LOCAL NEWS: Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Canton was originally published on wzakcleveland.com