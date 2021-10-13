Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Gary DRAGS Lizzo's Outfit At Cardi B's Birthday Party! Is This Fat Shaming? [WATCH]

Cardi B threw a star-studded bash for her 29th birthday the other day, but it was the outfit of choice that attendee Lizzo decided to rock that ended up being the focus on “Gary’s Tea” for today.

 

Being that Gary is not one to ever shy away from mouthing his opinion, it wasn’t surprising that he would be critical of Lizzo’s fully-nude look. However, it did make for a surprise when the tables got turned on him by his own co-hosts by revealing that, well, sometimes it’s not so smart for the pot to call the kettle black.

Get all the laughs from today’s “Gary’s Tea” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Gary's Tea: Gary DRAGS Lizzo's Outfit At Cardi B's Birthday Party! Is This Fat Shaming? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

