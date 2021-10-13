Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Should Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams On Day Time TV?! [WATCH]

Da Brat has a handful of headlines to run through for today’s “Hot Spot” report, including an update on Wendy Williams’ status as daytime TV’s reigning queen, a new Netflix special coming from Colin Kaepernick and some unfortunate news (yet again!) by way of Boosie Badazz.

It’s looking like Wendy might be on the verge of being replaced if rumors about Nick Cannon taking her talk show time slot turn out to be true. Overall though, we just hope she gets well and can make a full recovery. Kaepernick is teaming with Ava DuVernay for the six-part series, which will touch on his racial background and how it made him the strong-willed activist he is today. As far as Badazz, pray for him as he was hit with a few charges following an altercation at a show that ended with him being arrested. All the best, Boosie!

Listen to Da Brat give the full “Hot Spot” rundown on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Hot Spot: Should Nick Cannon Replace Wendy Williams On Day Time TV?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

