Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Alicia Keys Exposes Her Guilty Pleasure, Going On A Global Tour, & Her New Single [EXCLUSIVE]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

R&B icon Alicia Keys has embarked on a highly-successful career since debuting with Songs In A Minor a full 20 years ago, and now she’s back with new music and a tour that’s sure to bring out her loyal fanbase worldwide.

We had the pleasure of having the multitalented chanteuse stop by the show for an update on what she’s cooking up for the world during this next era of her career.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In addition to new music talk, we also got Keys to share some interesting facts about herself as well, including guilty pleasures — we’re sure you’ll agree with hers! — favorite collaborations throughout her decades-spanning career and what it’s like planning a world tour overall during a very trying time in the world right now.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Peep our exclusive with the incomparable Alicia Keys below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Alicia Keys Exposes Her Guilty Pleasure, Going On A Global Tour, & Her New Single [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close