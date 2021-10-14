Rickey Smiley Morning Show
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Explanation Of What Is Going On With The Biden Administration & HBCU Funding

Misinformation can sometimes spread like wildfire, especially when it comes to political matters.

When it came to recent rumors surrounding the Biden Administration cutting its HBCU funding, we decided to get confirmation from inside The White House by way of senior advisor to the president himself, Mr. Cedric Richmond.

Giving us an exclusive chat to debunk some of the negativity, Richmond broke down the facts of what’s really happening while also giving resources to how people can reach out for further support from the Biden Administration.

Enjoy our informative talk with President Biden’s Senior Advisor and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Mr. Cedric Richmond, on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s An Explanation Of What Is Going On With The Biden Administration & HBCU Funding  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
