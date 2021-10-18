Politics
GOP Opening Community Centers To Engage Black Voters As Patience With Biden Administration Wears Thin

The RNC insists that it is serious about engaging in strategic and sustained Black voter engagement.

Building on what they call “positive gains made with Black voters,” the Republican National Committee is opening a Black American Engagement Center outside Atlanta in College Park, Ga. The RNC insists that it is serious about engaging in strategic and sustained Black voter engagement.

Speaking with NewsOne, RNC National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs, Paris Dennard, said the re-opening of party offices branded as “community centers” is a sign of that commitment.  

“We use the summit centers as an opportunity for us to do specific sustained engagement,” he explained. “This Wednesday, we’ll be in College Park re-opening. And I use the term re-opening because while we are in different locations, this is not just the first time we’ve been present.”

Dennard explained the party had a Black outreach center in Mableton and another city in Georgia. The Republican party opened a similar center earlier this year in Cleveland. McClatchy previously reported the leases on the prior centers expired at the end of the 2020 election cycle. Dennard said the party’s engagement will run through the 2022 midterm cycle.

He also noted that the party recently opened a center to engage Asian and Pacific Islander voters in Georgia. According to Dennard, these centers serve as a place for potential voters to gather, engage and connect with the party.  

“We know that there are Black Republicans, and we are not a monolith when it comes to our vote bloc,” he said. “And so we use it as a place where people could come and get information.”

For some people, the phrase “community center” might bring to mind a recreation center or other community space with room for athletics and community programming.  When asked why the party uses such language, Dennard said they wanted communities to see the space as a resource. “We don’t want people to look at them as just a stuffy office where you just come, and there’s a table and chairs, and all you do is phonebank,” he shared.

A part of the party’s Black voter engagement includes running an ad campaign in local Black outlets ahead of center openings, like the Atlanta Daily World. Dennard stressed the party is serious about earning the Black vote. 

“We want to create and highlight the contrast between what we see now under the Biden Harris administration and having Democrats in total control of the government on a national level,” he said. “We look at issues.”

But Black voter engagement requires more than a verbal commitment. Mondale Robinson, the founder of the Black Male Voter Project, says both parties talk a good game but where they stand on the issues matters.

“I think everybody should court Black voters,” Robinson told NewsOne. “The problem with the Republican party in this country is its platform.” 

According to Robinson, platforms are a statement of party values, and the Republican party hasn’t demonstrated itself to Black communities.

Founded to engage Black men directly, instead of assuming Black women’s labor would bring all the boys to the yard, Black Male Voter Project steps in for genuine with Black men and meeting them where they are.  He sees his effort as a complement to efforts led by Black women to create more empowered voters to make decisions based on the issues that matter.  

While he questioned the sincerity of a party that cannot rein in elements that promote racist revisionist history, Robinson said Democrats should be worried. Robinson made the rounds last week speaking about Black voter discontent with the current administration and congress.

“They didn’t go to the polls for Biden, they went for what was possible — what kind of life we could have with the Build Back Better plan, and we’re not seeing that,” he said in an interview with Zerlina Maxwell.

Robinson said it would be a mistake to write off disenchanted Black voters as being apathetic or disengaged. Speaking specifically about Black men, he said there is a level of concern and activity within everyone.

 “Any inroads the Republicans make is because of the Democratic lack of activity on a platform that they built and told us was possible,” Robinson concluded. 

Strom Thurmond Filibustered Voting Rights. 64 Years Later, Advocates Want Senate Action

 

UPDATED: 3:05 p.m. ET, Sept. 24, 2021 Originally published April 28 The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani. Fresh off of a suspected drunken speech following a telling denial about his alleged alcoholism, the man who never actually lived up to his "America's Mayor" nickname has reportedly been banned from Fox News, largely seen as the televised bastion of conservative extremism. MORE: Video Shows 'Drunk' Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He's 'Not An Alcoholic' That the cable network won't even have Giuliani -- and his son, Andrew -- speaks volumes, and much more clearly than his slurred words address at a Sept. 11 dinner where he unsuccessfully tried to distance himself from accused pedophile Prince Andrew. https://twitter.com/StompTheGOP/status/1441412902133530624?s=20 But we digress... Politico broke the news on Friday afternoon that the Giuliani boys actually learned of their Fox News fate the night before Sept. 11, which may have explained the former New York City Mayor's apparent intoxication in what could have been an effort to numb the pain of having the right-wing network turn on him. There was no reason provided. However, Politico reminded readers during "a 2018 FBI deposition that became public last month, Giuliani admitted he would push lies about HILLARY CLINTON on Fox News, referring to it as “throwing a fake.” [caption id="attachment_4215555" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. | Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump's adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch. Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October. With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceases to exist. Yet and still, instances like being suspended from Fox News adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani's public fall from grace, much of which was already very apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City's mafia bosses in the '80s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990s. After the September 11 attacks, Giuliani was considered "America's Mayor," only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie-spreaders around Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of fame unless revisionist histories save him from his continued downfall.

GOP Opening Community Centers To Engage Black Voters As Patience With Biden Administration Wears Thin  was originally published on newsone.com

