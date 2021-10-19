Rock Hall Induction Week To Begin with ‘Trans-Europe Express’ Line Dance Honoring 2021 Inductee Kraftwerk

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

You are cordially invited to be part of a historical music week in The Land!

The Radio One Cleveland Family, in partnership with Destination Cleveland and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, are kicking off the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Week of Activities and events during Celebration Day powered by PNC on Sunday, Oct. 24.

|| RELATED: Win Tix To 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ||

In addition to the all-day festivities at the Rock Hall, Radio One will be hosting a live remote on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame from 4-6 p.m. that day, and will lead a Cleveland rendition of the popular line dance, the “Trans-Europe Express.” This live event will be hosted by none other than Cleveland legend and 93.1 mid-day host, Sam Sylk. The music to this iconic line dance was created by Kraftwerk, a German band who established the blueprint for modern electronic music and has been sampled widely by artists from another 2021 Inductee JAY-Z to Coldplay and has influenced others like Depeche Mode, U2, and Kanye West, are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30

“We are pleased to partner with Destination Cleveland and Radio One to bring this deeply rooted Cleveland neighborhood tradition into Induction week! Music by 2021 Inductees Kraftwerk fueling a 40-year tradition in Cleveland’s African-American community underscores the power of rock & roll to unite and inspire.” said Greg Harris, President & CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Kraftwerk is part of one of the most diverse Inductee classes in the institution’s history. The 2021 class includes Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren, along with Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence, LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for Musical Excellence, and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“We are thrilled to partner with Destination Cleveland and the Rock Hall to help kick off their Induction Week celebration. The ‘Trans-Europe Express’ line dance is a cultural phenomenon that transcends generations, race, age and cultural boundaries,” said Eddie Harrell, Jr., Regional Vice President of Radio One. “We commend Destination Cleveland the Rock Hall for its commitment to diversity. Inducting icons such as Tina Turner, Jay Z, LL Cool J and Clarence Avant are a clear recognition of the impact that African Americans have made in the American music scene,” added Harrell, Jr.

Details for the Celebration Day on Oct. 24 can be found at rockhall.com/events/celebration-day-2021. For more information on exploring Cleveland, visit RoamTheLandCLE.com.

Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 20 photos Launch gallery Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner 1. Mo'Nique and Rickey Reflect On Their Time In The Comedy 1 of 20 2. Chris Tucker Explains Why He Came Back To Hollywood 2 of 20 3. A New, Improved Gucci Mane Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 3 of 20 4. Katt Williams Comes Clean About His Troubles 4 of 20 5. Kevin Hart Starts A Roasting Session 5 of 20 6. K-Ci and Jo Jo Perform "Life" And "If You Think You're Lonely Now" 6 of 20 7. Michelle Obama Talks About Her Book 7 of 20 8. Fellow Radio Personality D.L. Hughley Catches Up With Tom Joyner 8 of 20 9. Joseline Hernandez Sets The Record Straight 9 of 20 10. George Wallace Comes With ALL The Jokes 10 of 20 11. Bruce Bruce Shares A Hilarious Story About His Wife 11 of 20 12. Trey Songz Talks About Wanting A Family 12 of 20 13. Mike Epps And Rickey Smiley's Touching Reunion 13 of 20 14. Earthquake Shares His Thoughts On Women And Dating 14 of 20 15. Snoop Dogg Has Heartfelt Moment After Loss Of Kobe Bryant 15 of 20 16. Cedric The Entertainer Catches Up With The Fly Jock 16 of 20 17. Kanye West Shares His Future Dreams 17 of 20 18. Kenny Lattimore Gets Real About His Split With Chante Moore 18 of 20 19. TI Drops In On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 19 of 20 20. KeKe Wyatt Performs "If You Only Knew" 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Rickey Smiley & Tom Joyner [caption id="attachment_4165878" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital[/caption] National Radio Day (August 20) has been celebrated since the 1990s as a means to highlight the invention of radio and its cultural impact on society. As the first device that allowed mass communication through public airwaves, radio has - and still is - used to share news, music, humor and conversations of common interests to people of various backgrounds around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9PbdP_jH9s This year, we look back at top media personalities who have pushed radio culture forward, and invite you to revisit a few moments that remind us all how much the platform has become a part of our daily lives. || RELATED: Radio Legends: Classic Interviews By Russ Parr & Donnie Simpson || With that said, we hope you enjoy the gallery below, which features some hilarious, touching and unbelievable moments from radio veterans Rickey Smiley and "The Fly Jock" himself, Mr. Tom Joyner.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rock Hall Induction Week To Begin with ‘Trans-Europe Express’ Line Dance Honoring 2021 Inductee Kraftwerk was originally published on wzakcleveland.com