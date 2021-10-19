Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How Our Emotions Affect Our Core Beliefs [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

October marks Emotional Wellness Month, and we were honored to have Counselor Yunetta Spring come through for a special segment of “Talk It Out Tuesday” to break down how emotional needs directly connect to our core beliefs

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

How we view ourselves and the world around us can be primary driving forces behind assuring that we’re not operating with the emotions of a 10-year-old. Counselor Spring gives a further explanation on what that actually means, and trust you’ll definitely want to hear what she has to say if you’re working on becoming your most mentally mature self.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tune in to “Talk It Out Tuesday” with Counselor Yunetta Spring on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Talk It Out Tuesday: Counselor Spring Explains How Our Emotions Affect Our Core Beliefs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close