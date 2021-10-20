NFL Week 6 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Cardinals’ Music Video

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns are now 3-3 and their self-proclaimed biggest fan, DJ HazMatt, is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to his playoff dreams for the home team.

Listen, this isn’t what any of us wanted for our beloved Browns for the 2021-22 NFL season. But here we are: After a hard-fought loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous Sunday, the hometeam doubled down on the L’s with another loss the the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s enough to put any die-hard fan deep, deep in their feelings. And who knows about being in their feelings better than Justin Bieber. Well, besides Drake. So yeah, for this week’s NFL Recap, Haz took a note from Biebs for his own rendition of the chart-topping pop smash, “Sorry.”

We’re back on the field tomorrow (October 21) for a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Coincidentally, they are also 3-3..

Let’s walk away with a win, fellas. God’s speed.

