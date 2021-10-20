NFL Week 6 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Cardinals’ Music Video

Photo by

CLE
HomeCLE

NFL Week 6 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Cardinals’ Music Video

Wow - another loss for the Browns. Do you still have faith in our QB?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

DJ HazMatt NFL Week 6

Source: Radio One / DJ HazMatt

The Cleveland Browns are now 3-3 and their self-proclaimed biggest fan, DJ HazMatt, is stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to his playoff dreams for the home team.

Listen, this isn’t what any of us wanted for our beloved Browns for the 2021-22 NFL season. But here we are: After a hard-fought loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous Sunday, the hometeam doubled down on the L’s with another loss the the Arizona Cardinals.

|| RELATED: NFL Week 5 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Chargers’ Music Video ||

|| RELATED: NFL Week 4 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Vikings’ Music Video ||

It’s enough to put any die-hard fan deep, deep in their feelings. And who knows about being in their feelings better than Justin Bieber. Well, besides Drake. So yeah, for this week’s NFL Recap, Haz took a note from Biebs for his own rendition of the chart-topping pop smash, “Sorry.”

We’re back on the field tomorrow (October 21) for a Thursday night game against the Denver Broncos. Coincidentally, they are also 3-3..

Let’s walk away with a win, fellas. God’s speed.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

NFL Week 6 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Cardinals’ Music Video  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close