Hot Spot: R. Kelly Placed On Suicide Watch + Lil Nas X Gets His Own Day In Atlanta [WATCH]

Today’s “Hot Spot” report has a lot going on, and thankfully we have Da Brat on board to make some sense out of it all.

From a possible suicide watch for disgraced singer R. Kelly to Lil Nas X getting his own day in Atlanta, it goes without saying that it’s been quite an eventful week on our hands. Also happening in the headlines was a “sweet” exchange between Dionne Warwick and Saweetie, possibly some new music on the way from rap god Kendrick Lamar, Eve’s take on today’s state of rap and Meek Mill thinking about retiring from the game.

Check out today’s “Hot Spot” report with Da Brat on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

