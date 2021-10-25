LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tessa Thompson is known for serving serious Haute Couture LEWKS. The Passing premiere in Los Angeles was no different. The starlet gave modern-day angel vibes in a white 2-piece Giambattista Valli ensemble.

Tessa has been giving some gorgeous, stylish looks in promotion of her latest film thanks to her dynamic style team, Wayman & Micah, makeup artist Nina Park, and hairstylist Kim Kimble. The white ruffled, layered set features gold trim around the neckline of the crop top. The ankle-length, A-line skirt was partnered with a pair of sky-high platform heels.

Passing is based on a 1929 novel by Nella Larsen. Starring Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Alexander Skarsgård, the film explores the relationship between two friends who have very different experiences as African American. Tessa Thompson plays Irene, a mixed-race woman who identifies as Black and is married to a Black doctor. She reunites with childhood friend Clara (played by Ruth Negga), another mixed-race woman who chooses to pass as a White woman but is married to a wealthy, Caucasian man who happens to be prejudice.

The black and white film, which had its initial premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, is scheduled to be released to Netflix on November 10th. While I’m excited to watch the film, I’m more thrilled about seeing Tessa Thompson’s style choices as she promotes her movie. What do you think? Are you feeling this red carpet look?

Tessa Thompson Gives Modern-Day Angel Vibes At The “Passing” Premiere In LA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

