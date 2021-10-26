CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Be Careful of Cannabis Products Disguised as Halloween Treats for Kids

Halloween is around the corner, but it is never too early to give warnings on receiving treats that may look like the real thing, but is likely to turn out to be a fake.

There are cannabis products that look like everything from candy to cookies and even chips.  Children are likely to mistake them for said items, so that is why raising the alarm is very important.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is one of those sounding off on the ” illegal and dangerous” substances made to look like the familiar Nabisco, Frito-Lay and Kellogg’s products that children know, love and consume.

“The levels of THC in these fakes could have some real and devastating consequences for children,” Yost said in a press release. “Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags.”

Just in the first half of 2021 alone, the American Association of Poison Control Centers reported 2,622 calls related to young children ingesting cannabis products.

Yost also took to his Twitter account to spread the warnings of the fake products with a press release attached:

The cannabis products that look like real food have up to “600-1,000 mg of THC,” with a child likely to consume “60-100 times the maximum legal adult serving.”

Overdosing can lead to “respiratory distress, loss of coordination, lethargy or even loss of consciousness.”

Parents are encouraged to contact the Central Ohio Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Just another way to help you and your children be aware of harmful products that could sneak inside of Trick-or-Treat bags everywhere.

 

