Sabrina Elba Flexes On The Gram In Her Fendi X Skims Loungewear

Sabrina Elba, the model and wife to the gorgeous Idris Elba, showed off her faux locs and comfy Fendi X Skims look for the gram, and I’m in love.

I can’t figure out if I’m obsessed with her hair, the perfect beauty beat, or comfort of her high-end ensemble. Whatever it is, sis looks nice, cozy, and stylish.

“Me and my #fendixskims #ad,” she captioned her photos.

Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her limited edition Fendi X Skims collaboration on Monday. In an Instagram post she wrote, “Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at http://www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS”

Come November 9th, style enthusiasts will be able to shop pieces from the luxury brand. Judging by the first couple of images released by Kim, we’re in for a wide range of undergarments, stylish athleisure wear, and comfortable loungewear.

Kim has come a long way. She went from being the celebrity that designers didn’t want to dress, to the celebrity that has a collaboration with a luxury Italian fashion house. That’s major! Leading up to her official launch, expect to see other celebrities show off their Fendi X Skims gear. What do you think? Did you love Sabrina Elba’s look?

