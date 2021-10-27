LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae is a work of art on the cover of Greatest Magazine “Issue 5”. The Insecure actress, writer, and producer looks absolutely stunning in the digital, bi-annual publication which will be released November 5th.

The Greatest Magazine, which features three independent covers for “Issue 5”, is known for spotlighting individuals who are making their mark in pop culture. This magazine cover/story for Issa Rae comes right on the heels of her hit show’s, Insecure, season finale debut which took place this past Sunday (October 24th). In the magazine, Issa Rae discusses her show Insecure, Black beauty, turning trials into triumphs, and giving back to her Inglewood neighborhood with designer Melody Ehsani. “I love being involved in my neighborhood, Inglewood, and the neighborhoods nearby. I’m thinking of ways to uplift the people who live here and to support the people who live here during a time when we’re being pushed out [due to gentrification]. I’m aligning myself with organizations, especially during the pandemic, to make sure that we have housing and jobs here,” she said.

Issa’s looks in this magazine are couture at it’s best. Styled by Jason Rembert, she effortlessly rocks high fashion coupled with street wear. Her all black ensemble matched with black and white Jordan sneakers and her all white look paired with Off-White x Nike Air VaporMax give off a vibe that only Issa Rae embodies.

Issue 5 is available on November 5th. To read her interview and to see more of her looks, click here.

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Issa Rae Was Our Stylish Awkward Black Girl

Issa Rae Glows On The Cover Of Self Magazine

Issa Rae Is A Melanated Goddess In The May Issue Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Issa Rae Talks Black Beauty And Gentrification in Greatest Magazine “Issue 5” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: