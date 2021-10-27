LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Former U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge is coming back to her familiar stomping grounds this week.

Fudge, who is now the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary, is expected to appear on Oct. 29 for an event that will highlight a new living development area on Cleveland’s east side.

It is a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Woodhill Homes project in the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

In May 2021, HUD awarded the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Cleveland a $35 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant. The grant will be used to implement the city’s Buckeye/Woodhill transformation plan, which includes new housing, streets, public space and programming.

Joining Fudge on stage will be Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority CEO Jeffery K. Patterson in addition to other area “elected officials and housing developers” as mentioned in a press release.

Look for the event to take place at Woodhill Homes on Buckeye Road at 1 p.m.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Welcome Back Secretary Marcia Fudge on Oct. 29 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com