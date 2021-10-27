LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Welcome Back Secretary Marcia Fudge on Oct. 29

Former U.S. Representative Marcia Fudge is coming back to her familiar stomping grounds this week.
Fudge, who is now the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary, is expected to appear on Oct. 29 for an event that will highlight a new living development area on Cleveland’s east side.
It is a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Woodhill Homes project in the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
In May 2021, HUD awarded the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority and the city of Cleveland a $35 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant.
The grant will be used to implement the city’s Buckeye/Woodhill transformation plan, which includes new housing, streets, public space and programming.
Joining Fudge on stage will be Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority CEO Jeffery K. Patterson in addition to other area “elected officials and housing developers” as mentioned in a press release.
Look for the event to take place at Woodhill Homes on Buckeye Road at 1 p.m.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Tom Williams and Getty Images
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge’s ‘Black Auntie Energy’ During Viral Press Conference Moment
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge’s ‘Black Auntie Energy’ During Viral Press Conference Moment
1.
1 of 12
HUD Secretary Soror Marcia Fudge representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the podium and the entire room!— Dr. Lena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAANA, FAAN (@DrLenaG) March 19, 2021
I heard you the first time!!
Good Afternoon!! #1913 ♥️ https://t.co/OsnFA8Hysm
2.
2 of 12
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
3.3 of 12
4.
4 of 12
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will now and forever be referenced to as Big Sister HUD— Moderna Thee Stallion (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Marcia Fudge: good morning— Brian of Blocksley (@WeatherMane100) March 19, 2021
The press room:
*silence*
Marcia Fudge:
*clears throat*
"I said Good morning" pic.twitter.com/dZw8YbSLsp
6.
6 of 12
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED 🤣☠️— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
👀👂🏼😂 https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
7.
7 of 12
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
8.
8 of 12
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊🏿 i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
9.
9 of 12
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!😩😂🤣😂🤣😂— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz🔺 https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
10.
10 of 12
Good Afternoon— Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. 👏🏾🤣☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
11.
11 of 12
Nah Marcia Fudge ATE UP this Press Conference today. She has so much knowledge.— duh duh dungeon delonté 👻🎃 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
12.
12 of 12
If “speak when you’re spoken to” were a person...— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) March 19, 2021
US Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge ain’t playing games, y’all. 👏🏾
pic.twitter.com/cuZHQSyHLN
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland to Welcome Back Secretary Marcia Fudge on Oct. 29 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com