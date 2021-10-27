NFL Week 7 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Broncos’ Music Video

NFL Week 7 Recap: DJ HazMatt 'Browns vs Broncos' Music Video

Browns vs Broncos Week 7 recap

Let’s be honest: After the previous two games, our beloved dogs NEEDED this win. Here’s DJ HazMatt with his recap of NFL Week 7’s game of the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos.

This week, Haz grabs a classic beat by the Cash Money Records crew for his Hip-Hop recap of the game’s events. Listen, Weezy starts with a “W,” and you know what else starts with a “W”? WINNER. And that’s exactly what the Browns were after taking down the Broncos Thursday night.

Congrats again to our home team: It was an exciting game and a much-needed win that served as a redemption of sorts from the previous two matchups.

With that said, our upcoming game is gonna be spooky. We face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Halloween – be sure to tap in with Matt and Matt Sports via our Facebook or YouTube channel. There, HazMatt and hist co-host Matty Willz offer a breakdown at halftime and after the game.

See you there.

[caption id="attachment_4208461" align="aligncenter" width="814"] Source: Radio One / Radio One[/caption] Now there was a time when Halloween - that special time of year where ghouls, goblins and otherworldly creatures roam the Earth - was strictly for the kids. Yeah, those days are over: It seems like adults look forward to spooky season more than the little ones now, and why shouldn't we? These kids weren't raised on Freddy Krueger. || RELATED: A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo || || RELATED: 7 Halloween Costumes That Pay Tribute To Pop Culture Icons || On social media, top music and film stars go all out for the occasion. Dressed in high-priced costumes, their Halloween pics rack up thousands of likes in what seems like an instant. On television, all the favorite bad guys make a welcomed return: Chucky, Michael Myers and Jason come to mind. But what about music? Sure, almost any goth video has its fair share of gore, but today we'd like to share a few videos from the world of Hip-Hop and R&B that pay homage that ghoulish energy. Whether by lyrics or creepy thematic visuals, take a look at 13 music videos that are perfect for your Halloween consumption.

NFL Week 7 Recap: DJ HazMatt ‘Browns vs Broncos’ Music Video  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

