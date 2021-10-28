Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Glennon Threatt Explains Why Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Is Taking So Long To Get Started & What To Expect

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

The trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s murder is currently underway, but there’s definitely been a delay in the process of getting his alleged killers convicted.

Our friend, attorney Glennon Threatt, stopped by the show to give us a rundown on what’s been the main reason for delay, and other issues pertaining to the viral racially-influenced case.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Threatt explains that due to the limited population of Glynn County, it’s been hard to find jurors that either haven’t been exposed to the case already or don’t have a prior relationship to the accused murderers Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and/or William Bryan, 52. In addition to the roadblock in finding eligible jurors, the overall issue with outdated laws that were created during segregation also play a huge part as well, which Threatt is more than knowledgeable to break down for us.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Listen to attorney Glennon Threatt explain the Ahmaud Arbery case in detail below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Glennon Threatt Explains Why Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Is Taking So Long To Get Started & What To Expect  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close