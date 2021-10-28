Glennon Threatt Explains Why Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Is Taking So Long To Get Started & What To Expect

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s murder is currently underway, but there’s definitely been a delay in the process of getting his alleged killers convicted.

Our friend, attorney Glennon Threatt, stopped by the show to give us a rundown on what’s been the main reason for delay, and other issues pertaining to the viral racially-influenced case.

Threatt explains that due to the limited population of Glynn County, it’s been hard to find jurors that either haven’t been exposed to the case already or don’t have a prior relationship to the accused murderers Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and/or William Bryan, 52. In addition to the roadblock in finding eligible jurors, the overall issue with outdated laws that were created during segregation also play a huge part as well, which Threatt is more than knowledgeable to break down for us.

Listen to attorney Glennon Threatt explain the Ahmaud Arbery case in detail below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

