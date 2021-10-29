CLE
Suspect Arrested in The Murder of Mayor Frank Jackson’s Grandson [VIDEO]

The family of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson has been going through unimaginable tragedy here recently with the murder of his grandson Frank Q. Jackson then weeks later the family lost Frank Q. Jacksons mother, Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s daughter Janese Jackson.

Their is nothing that can bring back family members however swift justice will slightly soothe the soul and it appears that justice in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson is coming swiftly as it has been reported that a suspect has been arrested in the ambush murder.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson.  Officers captured Robert Shepard Wednesday around 2 p.m. near the intersection of East 46th and Central in Cleveland with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, and court records show the 29-year-old is being held on a charge of aggravated murder.  Read More

