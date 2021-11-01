Jimmy Jam In The Land! Iconic Songwriter & Producer Catches Up With Sam Sylk [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

You can’t talk music history without mentioning Jimmy Jam. The legendary songwriter and producer caught up with our very own Sam Sylk during a special trip to The Land ahead of the 2021 Rock & Roll Induction Ceremony.

|| RELATED: Watch Jennifer Hudson’s Performance Of ‘Natural Woman’ At The Rock Hall Induction ||

|| RELATED: Obama Quotes Jay-Z Lyrics During 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony ||

Through the years, Jimmy Jam, alongside music partner Terry Steven Lewis, have masterfully crafted hits for many of the biggest names in the game. So it was only right that he visit Cleveland for an event honoring the finest music has to offer.

WZAK was on hand for the star-studded event, which also included a very memorable moment by our Forever President Barack Obama, who quoted a few Jay-Z lyrics as he introduced the rapper for his Rock Hall Induction.

For his part, Jay discussed his early career: Trying to make a way out of street life, he eventually landed on the decision to fully commit himself toward making music. And it is undoubtedly one of the best decisions he ever made. He was sure to mention those pivotal to his early beginning, thanking the Roc-A-Fella members who believed in his vision when no one else did.

Other members of Rock Hall’s 2021 Class included LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and Carole King. But it wasn’t about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 15 photos Launch gallery Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction 1. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ROCK Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J & More Take Over Cleveland For Rock Hall of Fame Induction [caption id="attachment_4211496" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] What a night! And best of all, it all took place in The Land: That's right, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony went down in Cleveland last night (October 30), bringing with it generations of talent and memories of the music that served as life's soundtrack for millions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAtFxO_pejM This year's inductees included Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Gil Scott-Heron and several others. But it wasn't about celebrating talent and handing out shiny trophies. Performances created a thrill-ride of their own. Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez and Eminem were just a few notable names to pay homage to the icons that helped inspire their art. Check out the photos below, as we were on hand for this historic night in music history!

Jimmy Jam In The Land! Iconic Songwriter & Producer Catches Up With Sam Sylk [WATCH] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com