Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie Deal Because He Refuses To Get The Vaccine [WATCH]

News Talk Cleveland
A lot is going on in today’s “Hot Spot” news update, with Cardi B voicing her opinion on the daunting sound of today’s rap music, a new mixtape from R&B crooner Bryson Tiller and more.

Also heating up the headlines is a wild report of Ice Cube turning down a role that would’ve paid him $9 million all because he didn’t want to get vaccinated. We’re not even sure the most resilient of Anti-Vaxxers out there would’ve turn that one down — would you have done the same? 

Hear the rest of “Hot Spot” with Da Brat, including an important update concerning the Fugees reunion tour, on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: This Actor Rejects $9 Million Movie Deal Because He Refuses To Get The Vaccine [WATCH]

