LOCAL NEWS: Shontel Brown Defeats Laverne Gore In Ohio 11th Congressional District Election

Ohio now has a new council person for the state’s 11th District that serves portions of both Cleveland and Akron.

Shontel Brown has been elected the winner of the Nov. 2 election, defeating her opponent Laverne Gore, who ran in the Republican ticket, while Brown was in the Democratic ticket.

She fills the position left open by Marcia Fudge when she accepted the role of U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. She faced a tough primary against Nina Turner, who enlisted the help of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign.

The race between Turner and Brown had often got heated, even up the election that ultimately saw Brown defeat Turner.

Brown started her political career in 2012 as a member of Warrensville Height City Council. As of right now, she is part of “the Cuyahoga County Council and is the chairwoman of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party.”

