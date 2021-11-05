Crime
HomeCrime

White Vigilantism: Murder Trials For Kyle Rittenhouse And Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Spotlight Civilians Acting Like Cops

The accused murderers are just the latest in a long line of white people acting in a law enforcement capacity without any legal authority.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

As the world watches two high-profile murder trials stemming from separate shootings of Black men, one thing they each have in common has become abundantly clear: Both trials wouldn’t be taking place if white males decided against taking the law into their own hands in purported attempts to dole out vigilante justice.

Though white vigilantism is far from a new concept, the practice has been increasingly rearing its racist head in recent years, culminating with the murder trials of Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two protesters and injuring another and Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for shooting Ahmaud Arbery.

All four are white men, and each made a conscious decision to use lethal force in disingenuous attempts to defend themselves against people who were not armed with a rifle like the accused murderers were. The Michaels and Bryan are accused of racially profiling Arbery, who was jogging in their neighborhood, suspected him of committing a nonexistent crime, armed themselves, hopped in their trucks, chased him down, trapped him on a street and killed him in broad daylight — an alleged murder that Bryan recorded on video with his cellphone.

Ahmaud Arbery's killers: Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael

From left: Gregory McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, Travis McMichael | Source: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

Rittenhouse says he was simply defending himself from the two people who he killed and the one person he injured, but prosecutors have highlighted how the then-17-year-old has his mother drive him across state lines with an assault rifle that didn’t belong to him to purportedly patrol the streets and protect local businesses from looting and rioting during a protest against police for shooting a Black man in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse | Source: Antioch Police Department

In each of the above instances, all of the accused aligned themselves with law enforcement in imagined police deputizations that apparently convinced them they were legally operating within the boundaries of the law.

Sadly, they are far from alone.

George Zimmerman

Trayvon Martin Shooter George Zimmerman's Bond Revoked

George Zimmerman | Source: Handout / Getty

Their actions were consistent with those of people like George Zimmerman, the armed neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of killing unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2014. In that case, Zimmerman was even told by the police to stop following Martin, who he racially profiled as a suspect of a crime that was never committed. Still, he shot Martin and got away with it under a Stand Your Ground law that allows civilians to defend themselves with lethal force if they feel their lives are being threatened.

Hannah Payne

Hannah Payne, accused murderer of Kenneth Herring

Hannah Payne | Source: WSB-TV Screenshot

In 2019, Hannah Payne was so outraged at what she perceived to be a hit-and-run on her car by a Black motorist that she chased after the driver, caught up with him, blocked his car with hers and shot him to death within “seconds.” Come to find out that 62-year-old Kenneth Herring, who was driving the other car, was likely suffering from a medical emergency when he allegedly clipped her car in Georgia. “I know he was having a diabetic episode because he don’t just run off the scene,” Herring’s wife said at the time. “I knew he was trying to get to the hospital.”

Like most of the above defendants, Payne said she was just trying to be a good Samaritan (who was also caught lying about the shooting.) A Clayton County police detective ultimately testified that Payne could be heard saying to Herring on her 911 call, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the fucking car! I’m going to shoot you!” After Payne shot Herring, she reportedly told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.”

Anthony Trifiletti

Anthony J. Trifiletti

Anthony J. Trifiletti | Source: Saint Paul Police Department

Just about one year after Hannah Payne took the law into her own hands, Anthony Trifiletti followed suit in a similar fashion when the white driver shot and killed a Black man after both men’s cars were involved in what was described as a “minor collision” in St. Paul, Minnesota. Trifiletti, naturally, told police he feared for his life, even though he was the only one who was armed with a gun. In April of this year, Trifiletti was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Karens

Often mocked as harmless fodder for fun social media memes, women weaponizing their whiteness have emerged as a serious societal scourge in a steady stream of viral moments that show the extent of the damage these Karens can cause by flexing their vigilante muscles. More times than not, Karens are trying to police Black people, especially if it means operating outside the parameters of the law. From arbitrarily assaulting Black men to calling the cops on Black joggers to racist child abuse to preventing a delivery man from entering a building to racially profiling to pulling a gun on a Black family to — perhaps, most famously — calling police on a Black bird watcher and lying that he was threatening her life, Karens routinely play the role of the victim while trying to illegally regulate fellow citizens.

Amy Cooper

Amy Cooper, aka “Central Park Karen.” | Source: Screenshot / @melodyMcooper

Jan. 6 Rioters

That is to speak nothing of the white vigilantism displayed on federal property at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, when self-identified American patriots broke into the hallowed building in a failed effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. The disproportionately group of white people violently flouted the law to mount an insurrection that left five people dead.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. | Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Experts have linked white vigilantism with the racist tradition of slave patrols and the Ku Klux Klan and pointed to their affiliations with law enforcement.

“Police and vigilante violence not only have common origins and functions, and not only do they often complement one another, but they are often comprised of the same people,” Noel Cazenave, a professor of sociology at the University of Connecticut and the author of “Killing African Americans: Police and Vigilante Violence as a Racial Control Mechanism,” told the New Yorker in an interview last year. “Racist neighborhood culture and racist police culture fuel one another in an intense cycle of hatred directed toward those deemed to be racial outsiders.”

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Kyle Rittenhouse Juror Who Joked To Cop About Jacob Blake Shooting Gets Dismissed From Case

America, Is That You? Just 1 Black Juror Selected In Murder Trial For Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

11 photos Launch gallery

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

Continue reading Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case

Kyle Rittenhouse's Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer's Court Case

[caption id="attachment_4244190" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] The trial to hold accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for his deadly shooting spree during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last year bears all the hallmarks of a made-for-TV movie, which is likely why it's being live-streamed for the world to see play out on a public stage. Only in this case the drama unfolding in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha is far from fiction and rooted in the cowardly police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times and ultimately left paralyzed from the waist down. It was that instance of brutal police violence that spurred the very protest that Rittenhouse -- who was 17 years old at the time -- found himself in the middle of after illegally arming himself with an assault rifle, crossing state lines from his home in Illinois (he was driven by his mother, naturally) and patrolling the streets of Kenosha in a purported effort to protect local businesses from looting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. [caption id="attachment_4244189" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demonstrators gather outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] That's when he claims he was ambushed by three protesters: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, of West Allis, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who has been described as a "wannabe cop," shot all three, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and injuring Grosskreutz, leaving him as the sole survivor from the vigilante shootings. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claims he was simply defending himself. [caption id="attachment_4243962" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kyle Rittenhouse is shown in attack mode during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] The case is now before a jury that is comprised of 20 people, including alternates, all but one of whom are white people. To give you a better idea of the type of folks who were chosen to decide Rittenhouse's fate, one of the jurors -- described as an "older white male" -- managed to get himself kicked off the jury after prosecutors heard him tell a "joke" about Blake's shooting to a courtroom deputy, of all people. That man is gone, but how many remain who harbor a similar sense of humor? Building off that same energy, the judge presiding over the case has revealed himself to be quirky at best and a suspected white supremacist sympathizer to the defense at worst. [caption id="attachment_4244192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Courtroom 209 in the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the case of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, is shown on May 21, 2021, in Wisconsin. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s controversial rulings ahead of jury selection appeared to give preferential treatment to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. That apparent deference included ruling that Huber, Rosenbaum and Grosskreutz can’t be referred to as “victims.” However, Schroeder said he would allow the two deceased men to be “referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists or other pejorative terms,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time. (To be sure, Rittenhouse’s shooting victims were neither rioting nor looting. All three have been described as activists in their own rights who traveled to Kenosha to join the protests against Blake's shooting. Grosskreutz has since sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the former chief of police, acting chief of police and county sheriff for allegedly facilitating an environment that allowed vigilante violence because they knew militia members were arriving and did nothing to dissuade them.) https://twitter.com/disq0rd/status/1455960429725892614?s=20 Schroeder also ruled that only the defense can refer to Rittenhouse by his first name during the trial. The judge said he typically makes the court refer to adults by their last name. Rittenhouse has since turned 18 years old is an adult for all intents and purposes — except in Schroeder’s courtroom. Earlier this year, Schroeder extended more sympathetic treatment to Rittenhouse that defies legal standards by inexplicably ruling that the teenager did not violate the terms of his bond by concealing his address from the court. Thus, demands by a prosecutor to increase Rittenhouse’s bond and issue a warrant for his arrest were denied. Schroeder said during the February hearing that he didn’t think doing so would be lawful. It was in that context that Rittenhouse's murder trial was being conducted in Kenosha. Keep reading to learn more about everybody involved in the case.

White Vigilantism: Murder Trials For Kyle Rittenhouse And Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Spotlight Civilians Acting Like Cops  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close