Another Black Michigan City Has Lead In Its Water, The State Is Trying To Figure Out Why

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Benton Harbor residents continue to rely on bottled water despite having a lead crisis for years. The Associated Press reported the Michigan House of Representatives recently held a hearing on the situation.

Unlike Flint, which had an unsafe water source, Benton Harbor gets its water from Lake Michigan, as do several other municipalities.

With the state already having dealt with the Flint water crisis, some residents have wondered why the state hasn’t resolved the issue sooner. News reports announced Thursday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a directive to strengthen the state’s drinking water.

The predominantly Black city declared a safety emergency over its lead levels previously. Levels present in the city are said to be higher than those present in Flint at the height of its crisis. In an interview with “Detroit Today,” Nick Leonard said it is unclear what caused the levels in Benton Harbor to spike beginning in 2018.

“What’s different in Benton Harbor than Flint — we don’t really know what caused the contamination there [in Benton Harbor],” Leonard told “Detroit Today” in an interview” We saw elevated lead levels starting in 2018, but there was no similar discernible decision or event that seemed to cause that.”

The Associated Press reported residents have expressed concerns over the safety of the water, and some struggled to get bottled water. Those who are homebound can call a helpline to have it delivered to them, but one resident told the outlet it takes long or isn’t reliable.

It’s been almost ten years since the Michigan state legislature passed the emergency manager law. The Michigan Daily reported that the Hamtramck Town Center is another city with water issues, joining the ranks of Benton Harbor and Flint. Recently, researchers with the University of Michigan found that cities that were predominantly Black or communities of color were more likely to be burdened with an emergency manager.

“While municipal takeover policies are often presented by supporters as rationalized, apolitical and technocratic responses to municipal financial distress, they have been found to in fact be deeply biased and often racialized responses to the structural challenges facing many U.S. cities,” reads an excerpt from the University of Michigan.

SEE ALSO:

Black Centreville Residents Advocate For Environmental Justice In Their Backyards

Biden Administration’s Environmental Justice Initiative Kicks Into Gear

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions 11 photos Launch gallery Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions 1. More mold photos a student at @HowardU sent me this morning of her dorm in the Quad. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover



I reached out to @VP office to see if she has any comment on her alma mater’s living conditions. I also reached out to HU for a finance report but haven’t heard back pic.twitter.com/kP3i2xdICR — Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021 1 of 11 1 of 11 2. NEW: Getting ready to go live at 10pm and another student walks by and asks us if we’re reporting on the mold problems at @HowardU - she then sends me these photos from a mold-covered picture frame in her dorm at the Quadrangle. @fox5dc #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/nmbOJLuL4E — Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) October 21, 2021 2 of 11 2 of 11 3. "if you really support Black Colleges, share this, support us!" #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/2l4giD3NGh — santa's fav ho 🤶🏾❄️ (@foreverambre) October 13, 2021 3 of 11 3 of 11 4. After seeing all the post from #BlackburnTakeover, I have to contextualize the issues students have had at Howard because it is truly inhumane what undergraduates go through. This thread will go the history of civil disobedience and issues with the living conditions at Howard 1/ pic.twitter.com/vxbtzOZ1Bt — 🦂 (@scorptini) October 13, 2021 4 of 11 4 of 11 5. As colder temperatures hit DC, Howard students continue to insist on their demands while living in tents on Howard’s campus #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/F13NBQwBvm — Dr. Ravi K. Perry (@raviperry) October 19, 2021 5 of 11 5 of 11 6. The students aren’t letting up. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6aiLVFmj0X — KING📸. (@jacob_bellevue) October 14, 2021 6 of 11 6 of 11 7. no housing crisis but we have mold growing EVERYWHERE?! #blackburntakeover pic.twitter.com/jCtXy9ABBf — eve🧚🏾‍♀️ (@eveechanel) October 15, 2021 7 of 11 7 of 11 8. For far too long the Admin at Howard has continued to ignore the cries and issues that the students have faced: mold/ mushrooms growing in their dorms, lack or support and responses from admin, no building for classes or tuition assistance. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/6ROudKKDly — 𝙉𝙤𝙩 𝙋𝙖𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 ✋🏾 (@incognitovirgo4) October 13, 2021 8 of 11 8 of 11 9. The students at @HowardU have always been changemakers and have made history as a result. I support their struggle for safe, dignified housing. It's the same struggle Black families face against gentrification all over DC. Power concedes nothing without demand. #BlackburnTakeover pic.twitter.com/NOTNjv0i7v — Janeese Lewis George (@Janeese4DC) October 19, 2021 9 of 11 9 of 11 10. Day 5 of the #BlackburnTakeover at #HowardUniversity. Students from the School of Social Work set up a tent and have been out here supporting our Baby Bison. As social workers in-training, we must advocate for populations who have been neglected from our place of access. pic.twitter.com/MjskqjvHbf — Zekiiyah J. (@Zekiiyah_) October 16, 2021 10 of 11 10 of 11 11. More Howard Students have come to stand in solidarity with protester inside of Blackburn! #BlackburnTakeover #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/S1Aj7NWHwK — Afeni 🔥 | #SaveSilwan (@ReddIsAri) October 13, 2021 11 of 11 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions For about a week, students at Howard University have been protesting horrible living conditions inside of some dorms on campus. Using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag, #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the university's Blackburn Center to bring attention to this housing crisis and demand change within the dorms. Students participating in the sit-in say there has been a lack of action and accountability from the school’s administration and that willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes. They would also disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met. MORE: Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement Students have been posting to Twitter and Instagram about their experiences and some of the images are disgusting and shocking. Chandler Robinson, a freshman at Howard, went live on her Instagram account from the protest to reveal some of her friends were coughing up blood and having issues with breathing from mold exposure. They would eventually be hospitalized, she said. https://twitter.com/cocoapimpcess/status/1450567423170654223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450567423170654223%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4236327%2Fhoward-protester-claims-students-are-sick-from-mold-exposure-in-dorms%2F One student posted photos of mold growing behind art hanging on walls. The mold looked like it had been growing for years. Others posted pictures of mold growing inside air conditioning vents and even molding inside of a student's hat. A 17-year-old sophomore documented what she said was mold in her dorm via a video that she posted to social media claiming to show flooding and resulting mold in what is supposed to be a kitchen area of the dorm room. https://twitter.com/pyarkarda/status/1441100192925687816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441100192925687816%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4232225%2Fhoward-university-blackburn-takeover-protest%2F Thandiwe Abdullah had to relocate her dorm because of water damage and mold growing in the closet of her dormitory. “Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything,” Abdullah said. “They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there’s mold growing on the wall in our closet.” Stories from all over campus paint a picture of negligence as young students living on campus struggle with balancing academic life with living under conditions not even suitable for their worst enemy. The concerns raise many questions about who's making decisions at Howard University. As reported by NewsOne in June, the university made the decision to eliminate voting power from faculty, student and alumni representation in decisions made by the board of trustees. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by students below. If you want to check out more, search the Twitter and Instagram hashtags, #blackburntakeover Continue reading Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

Another Black Michigan City Has Lead In Its Water, The State Is Trying To Figure Out Why was originally published on newsone.com