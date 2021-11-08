Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Travis Scott Is Being Sued After 8 People Died At His AstroWorld Festival [WATCH]

What was supposed to be an epic weekend for music & entertainment in Houston for Travis Scott’s highly-anticipated Astroworld Festival ended up being unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

We’ve got a few updates on the tragic events in today’s “Hot Spot” report, including how many were killed and who should be held accountable.

As an avid Travis Scott fan himself, Rickey definitely felt the importance of making this an important subject to discuss. From the pending lawsuits to the finger-pointing happening on all levels, we just hope everything gets worked out in a fair manner and that those who lost loved ones get some sort of justice for the senseless deaths that occurred.

Let Da Brat break it all down in detail with today’s “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

