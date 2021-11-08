Students at an area high school staged a walkout during classes on Nov. 8 to build awareness on bullying, racism and homophobia among other issues.
Mentor High School was where the protest took place and students there shared their own personal experiences.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
A large number of students joined outside with signs. The signs included slogans on them such as “Don’t deny the truth” and “Fire all homophobic teachers/coaches.”
Using a megaphone to communicate with the large group, students lined up to tell their own stories and experiences. One of the main messages conveyed was that it is time for the school to believe them.
In the middle of the walkout, students began chanting “we want change.”
Principal Jason Crowe took time out of his schedule to speak with those protesting.
“Standing here today, I am part of the majority in this building as a 38-year-old white male,” he says.
“I do not understand what you deal with when you walk into the building every day and what you have to go through…We are going to follow up on each and every story that happened today.”
Here is video of the protest below:
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Five and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Maskot and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland
LOCAL NEWS: Mentor High Students Walk Out During Class Today in Protest was originally published on wzakcleveland.com