Another restaurant week has started in Cleveland, only this time, it involves pie.
Well actually, a pizza pie instead of a regular pie.
Cleveland Pizza Week is back for its third go round and is taking place now until Nov. 14.
You have a chance to score ” 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond” for only $8!
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:
-
27 Club Coffee
-
49th Street Tavern
-
Bar Cento
-
Beach Club Pizza Bistro
-
Beerhead Bar & Eatery
-
Biga Wood Fired Pizza
-
Boom’s Pizza
-
Citizen Pie
-
Citizen Pie Roman Cafe
-
Danny Boys Pizza
-
Geraci’s
-
Grumpy’s Cafe
-
Inferno
-
Market Garden Brewery
-
My Pizzetta
-
Ohio City Pizzeria
-
Old School Pizza and Wings
-
Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen
-
Pizza Whirl
-
Salted Dough
-
Sauce the City Pizza Express
-
Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom
-
Saucy Brew Works
-
Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
-
Sloppy Bob’s
-
Tavern of Little Italy
-
Teamz Restaurant & Bar
-
Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
-
Tony K’s Bar & Grille
-
Wild Eagle
-
The Wild Goose
Those who plan to take part are encouraged to use their passports as a way to win prizes like a chance to “win a $250 gift certificate.”
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of AzmanJaka and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Thomas Young and Getty Images
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now was originally published on wzakcleveland.com