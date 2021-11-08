CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now

Pandemic Pizza

Source: Thomas Young / Getty

Another restaurant week has started in Cleveland, only this time, it involves pie.

Well actually, a pizza pie instead of a regular pie.

Cleveland Pizza Week is back for its third go round and is taking place now until Nov. 14.

You have a chance to score ” 10-inch (minimum) pizzas of all styles from shops around Cleveland and beyond” for only $8!

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Take a look at the list of participating restaurants and bars so far, according to the website, but note this is subject to change at any time:

  • 27 Club Coffee

  • 49th Street Tavern

  • Bar Cento

  • Beach Club Pizza Bistro

  • Beerhead Bar & Eatery

  • Biga Wood Fired Pizza

  • Boom’s Pizza

  • Citizen Pie

  • Citizen Pie Roman Cafe

  • Danny Boys Pizza

  • Geraci’s

  • Grumpy’s Cafe

  • Inferno

  • Market Garden Brewery

  • My Pizzetta

  • Ohio City Pizzeria

  • Old School Pizza and Wings

  • Pizza 216 Taphouse + Kitchen

  • Pizza Whirl

  • Salted Dough

  • Sauce the City Pizza Express

  • Sauced Pizzeria, Sauced Taproom

  • Saucy Brew Works

  • Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen

  • Sloppy Bob’s

  • Tavern of Little Italy

  • Teamz Restaurant & Bar

  • Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

  • Tony K’s Bar & Grille

  • Wild Eagle

  • The Wild Goose

Those who plan to take part are encouraged to use their passports as a way to win prizes like a chance to “win a $250 gift certificate.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of AzmanJaka and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Thomas Young and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Pizza Week Underway Right Now  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

