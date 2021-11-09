One of the most endearing Holiday traditions is coming back this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The Nutcracker’ is making its way back to the stages of both Cleveland and Akron.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
In Cleveland, the professional Cleveland Ballet is putting on their own version of the beloved Tchaikovsky-scored classic with five performances over Dec. 3-5.
Meanwhile in Akron, the usual concept is getting a shakeup with the world premiere of “The Akron Nutcracker,” presented by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron along with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony.
The Akron version is supposed to take place in the 1930’s, while you can expect “new choreography, costumes and sets” in Cleveland’s version.
E.J. Thomas Hall will host the ‘Nutcracker’ on Dec. 16 and 17 in Akron and Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace will showcase the production in Cleveland.
Tickets for the Cleveland edition can be found here. Tickets for Akron’s edition is found here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gabriel Kuchta and Getty Images
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse SquareSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center.Source:Getty 2 of 13
3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of FameSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public SquareSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public SquareSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. The exterior of Key Tower.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8.8 of 13
9. Downtown Old Stone ChurchSource:Getty 9 of 13
10.10 of 13
11. The interior of the Tower City Center.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USASource:Getty 12 of 13
13.13 of 13
LOCAL NEWS: ‘The Nutcracker’ Coming to Akron and Cleveland This Holiday Season was originally published on wzakcleveland.com