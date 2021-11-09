CLE
LOCAL NEWS: ‘The Nutcracker’ Coming to Akron and Cleveland This Holiday Season

One of the most endearing Holiday traditions is coming back this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The Nutcracker’ is making its way back to the stages of both Cleveland and Akron.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In Cleveland, the professional Cleveland Ballet is putting on their own version of the beloved Tchaikovsky-scored classic with five performances over Dec. 3-5.

Meanwhile in Akron, the usual concept is getting a shakeup with the world premiere of “The Akron Nutcracker,” presented by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron along with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony.

The Akron version is supposed to take place in the 1930’s, while you can expect “new choreography, costumes and sets” in Cleveland’s version.

E.J. Thomas Hall will host the ‘Nutcracker’ on Dec. 16 and 17 in Akron and Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace will showcase the production in Cleveland.

Tickets for the Cleveland edition can be found here.  Tickets for Akron’s edition is found here.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

