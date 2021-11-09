LOCAL NEWS: ‘The Nutcracker’ Coming to Akron and Cleveland This Holiday Season

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most endearing Holiday traditions is coming back this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The Nutcracker’ is making its way back to the stages of both Cleveland and Akron.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In Cleveland, the professional Cleveland Ballet is putting on their own version of the beloved Tchaikovsky-scored classic with five performances over Dec. 3-5. Meanwhile in Akron, the usual concept is getting a shakeup with the world premiere of “The Akron Nutcracker,” presented by the Dance Institute at The University of Akron along with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony.

The Akron version is supposed to take place in the 1930’s, while you can expect “new choreography, costumes and sets” in Cleveland’s version.

E.J. Thomas Hall will host the ‘Nutcracker’ on Dec. 16 and 17 in Akron and Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace will showcase the production in Cleveland.

Tickets for the Cleveland edition can be found here. Tickets for Akron’s edition is found here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Gabriel Kuchta and Getty Images

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 13 photos Launch gallery What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? 1. Crystal Chandelierat PlayHouse Square Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Solar panels outside the Great Lakes Science Center. Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Aerial view of downtown Cleveland's Public Square Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Soldiers and Sailors monument in Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Downtown Cleveland's historic building on Public Square Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. The exterior of Key Tower. Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. 8 of 13 9. Downtown Old Stone Church Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. 10 of 13 11. The interior of the Tower City Center. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Cleveland Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio, USA Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy? Recently in an article, Cleveland made the top 25 in the list of cities and states with the most sexiest accents. While that is a great honor for the city, that is not the only reason why Cleveland is a great place to live and visit, particularly Downtown. Here is a sample of what makes Downtown Cleveland so attractive.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘The Nutcracker’ Coming to Akron and Cleveland This Holiday Season was originally published on wzakcleveland.com