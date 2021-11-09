A 22-year-old woman from East Cleveland has gone missing and law enforcement is enlisting members of the public in helping to find her.
The Cleveland Division of the FBI and the East Cleveland Police Department are seeking tips to find the person not seen since earlier this month.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Alishah Pointer was last seen on Nov. 4 at a home in Cleveland. The FBI said family members reported her missing on Nov. 5.
East Cleveland Police even took to social media to ask for help:
If you know where Pointer is at, maybe even last seen, or if you are willing to provide some tips to help with the search, please contact the FBI ASAP at 877-FBI-OHIO. There is reward money available for those able to assist.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images
Post and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of East Cleveland Police Department and Facebook
LOCAL NEWS: FBI, Police Seek Help in Locating Missing East Cleveland Woman