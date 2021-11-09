REPORT: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Two of the running backs for the Cleveland Browns have both reportedly got some bad news.

Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is not known if they are able to play for the next match-up.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

ESPN reports both players are vaccinated. To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each player would need two negative tests 24-hours apart to play, ESPN reports.

Here is what Adam Schefter had to say on his Twitter account:

No comment from the Browns organization as of the writing of this article.

