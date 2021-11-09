CLE
REPORT: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19

Two of the running backs for the Cleveland Browns have both reportedly got some bad news.

Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is not known if they are able to play for the next match-up.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

ESPN reports both players are vaccinated.

To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each player would need two negative tests 24-hours apart to play, ESPN reports.

Here is what Adam Schefter had to say on his Twitter account:

No comment from the Browns organization as of the writing of this article.

 

REPORT: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19

