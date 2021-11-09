REPORT: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19

Two of the running backs for the Cleveland Browns have both reportedly got some bad news.
Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton has tested positive for COVID-19 and it is not known if they are able to play for the next match-up.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
ESPN reports both players are vaccinated.
To play in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium, each player would need two negative tests 24-hours apart to play, ESPN reports.
Here is what Adam Schefter had to say on his Twitter account:
No comment from the Browns organization as of the writing of this article.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Dylan Buell and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images
Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years
Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years
1. Janet Jackson, Missy & Puff - 2001 Billboard Music AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z at 2020 Grammy GalaSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 2016 Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion TourSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Mase and Puff at the Bad Boy Records GalaSource:WENN 4 of 20
5. AJ Calloway, Mariah Carey, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Antonio "LA" ReidSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. P. Diddy Birthday Ball with Kim PorterSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Source:WENN 7 of 20
8. Puff and Yung Miami attend Black Tie AffairSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. Swizz Beatz, Diddy and NasSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. French Montana, Drake and P Diddy attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2010 American Music Awards with Dawn Richard, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Kaleena Harper and SafareeSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Rihanna and PuffSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. Antonio "L.A." Reid's 50th Birthday Party with Oprah and DiddySource:Getty 13 of 20
14. "Hard To The Left" Hip-Hop Showcase with Puff Daddy and Heavy D.Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Fashion Show with Rihanna, Cassie, Puff, Jay-Z and BeyonceSource:WENN 15 of 20
16. Billboard Awards with Lil Kim, Biggie and PuffSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour: Puff and Mary J. BligeSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Puff Daddy and Lil Kim perform during Concert in New YorkSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Jermaine Dupri Video Shoot In New YorkSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Shyne and Diddy - Paris Fashion WeekSource:Getty 20 of 20
REPORT: Cleveland Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com