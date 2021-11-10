Congratulations! Rickey Smiley Wins 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rickey Smiley serves as the head honcho for this very site and entertains daily on-air with his hit morning show, and thankfully his greatness was recognized at the 2021 Marconi Awards by winning “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year.”

Presented by the National Association of Broadcasters, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards honors both radio stations and on-air personalities alike for their excellence in broadcasting. The ceremony has existed since 1989 and contrary to its “cheesy” moniker was actually named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi.

Take a look below at the full list of NAB Marconi Radio Award winners:

Legendary Station of the Year WSB-AM, Atlanta, Ga. AC Station of the Year WTMX-FM, Chicago, Ill. Legendary Manager of the Year Ben Downs, Bryan Broadcasting Best Radio Podcast of the Year “We Need to Talk,” WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C. Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year Rickey Smiley, Reach Media, Inc. CHR Station of the Year KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas Major Market Personality of the Year The Musers – Dunham, Miller & Keith, KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas Classic Hits Station of the Year WCBS-FM, New York, N.Y. Large Market Personality of the Year Ann Kelly, WDUV-FM, Tampa Bay, Fla. College Station of the Year WPSC-FM, William Patterson University, Wayne, N.J. Medium Market Personality of the Year Dan Potter, KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla. Country Station of the Year WYCD-FM, Detroit, Mich. Small Market Personality of the Year Frito and Katy, KNDE-FM, College Station, Texas News/Talk Station of the Year WTOP-FM, Washington, D.C. Major Market Station of the Year KYW-AM, Philadelphia, Pa. Religious Station of the Year WGTS-FM, Washington, D.C. Large Market Station of the Year KTMY-FM, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. Rock Station of the Year KLOS-FM, Los Angeles, Calif. Medium Market Station of the Year KRMG-FM, Tulsa, Okla. Spanish Language Station of the Year KLLI-FM, Los Angeles, Calif. Small Market Station of the Year WTAW-AM, College Station, Texas Sports Station of the Year KTCK-AM, Dallas, Texas Urban Station of the Year WEDR-FM, Miami, Fla

The 2021 ceremony also marked the last for NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, who will be stepping down at the end of the year. You can watch his farewell “State of the Industry Address,” along with the rest of the show, on-demand via NAB Amplify.

