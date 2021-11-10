Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Louisville Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Is Asking For His Job Back

Maria More has a lot to update us on in today’s “Front Page News” report, ranging from supply chain problems as a result of a truck driver shortage that may affect the upcoming holiday season to Travis Scott’s connection to Houston officials that may complicate the investigation into his now-infamous Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Also in the headlines is none other than former president Donald Trump, who recently had a federal judge refuse his request to block the release of secret documents that detail his actions during the January 6 Capitol riots. Rounding out the report includes Pfizer pushing for booster shot approval for all adults, the NFL fining the Packers, Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard for violating COVID-19 protocol plus a truly shocking update in the killing of Breonna Taylor centered on the cop who fatally shot her campaigning to get his job back.

Get your fix of “Front Page News” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

