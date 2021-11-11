Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Gives A Speech On His 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” [WATCH]

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Rickey Smiley shares his award for winning the 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”.  Along with sharing his long journey in radio, he celebrates the win with his team congratulating everyone on making this possible for him. This award means so much because it is one of the highest awards in radio. Congrats to Rickey and all of his success thus far! Hear his speeches below.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley Gives A Speech On His 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close