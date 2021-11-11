Rickey Smiley Gives A Speech On His 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rickey Smiley shares his award for winning the 2021 Marconi Award For “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year”. Along with sharing his long journey in radio, he celebrates the win with his team congratulating everyone on making this possible for him. This award means so much because it is one of the highest awards in radio. Congrats to Rickey and all of his success thus far! Hear his speeches below.

