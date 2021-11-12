Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Will Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous Of Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Even though she’s married to Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith has always been open and honest about her love for the late Tupac Shakur and their friendship. In Smith’s new memoir, Will, he admitted that he was quite jealous of the All Eyez On Me rapper and the connection he had with his now-wife. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that. If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated.”

The Bad Boys 4 Life star added that because of his jealousy, he never uttered a word to Shakur and never attempted at a friendship.

“I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him,” he wrote. “The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Smith was jealous of a relationship that never turned into a romantic one. In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, the Girls Trip star said that they never took things pass being platonic.

“You know, it’s so funny because now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us. When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me – it was him too. There was a time when I was like, ‘Just kiss me! Let’s just see how this goes’ and when I tell you it had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE: 

Will Smith Explains Why “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” Co-Star Karyn Parsons Refused To Date Him

Will Smith Shares More Stunning Excerpts From His Memoir, Contemplated Killing Own Father

Twitter Thinks Will Smith Is In Relationship Hell After Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants To Learn How To Love

15 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Thinks Will Smith Is In Relationship Hell After Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants To Learn How To Love

Continue reading Twitter Thinks Will Smith Is In Relationship Hell After Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants To Learn How To Love

Twitter Thinks Will Smith Is In Relationship Hell After Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Wants To Learn How To Love

[caption id="attachment_1031126" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Screenshot / Instagram[/caption] Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have one of the most enduring celebrity marriages and have been together as husband and wife for almost 25 years, but there have been some explosive hiccups along the way. Jada’s name was trending on Twitter over the weekend when a clip from her popular talk show displayed her sharing that she wants to learn how to love, prompting some to say that the former Fresh Prince is in relationship hell.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Jada Pinkett Smith hit the birthday milestone on September 18 and featured a number of her famous friends for a special episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in honor of her 50th birthday. Arsenio Hall chimed in with a pre-recorded video asking what was on her bucket list, and Pinkett Smith answered in a way that seemingly triggered a lot of folks. “I really want to learn how to love,” Pinkett Smith says, but it seemed to be thoughts she was still working out and somewhat clarified as the episode went on. It was clear that Pinkett Smith was in the moment of speaking from the heart and perhaps wasn’t at her clearest considering the emotional tone of the program During the star-studded special episode, George Clooney joked with Pinkett Smith in asking her how does she put up with Smith after all these years. It appears that Pinkett Smith’s answer was taken out of context but was enough of confirmation for her critics that believe that the actress and host’s affair and unconventional approach to marriage puts Smith at an emotional disadvantage. “I think what you really have to learn is how to have a friendship. I mean, really, how do you put up with anybody? How do you put up with yourself? Once you learn how to put up with yourself you really learn how to put up with all others,” Pinkett Smith said. “I think, for me, I had so much emotional maturity that I had to do. I really had to take the time to learn how to love myself because how we love ourselves is how we show people how to love us.” The aforementioned Clooney, Mariah Carey, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Ciara, Method Man, Angela Bassett, and more all called in to wish Pinkett Smith a happy birthday on the September 18 episode of Red Table Talk. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). It isn’t clear to us if she mentioned the affair with August Alsina, but fans on Twitter seem to be pulling from that “entanglement phase” of their relationship and not focus on the fact they’ve worked it out as a couple. Still, the facts will hardly matter to those who need something or someone to talk about. We’ve collected some of those reactions from Twitter below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CUIofRJl702/ — Photo: Instagram LATEST POSTS: [display-posts posts_per_page="3"]   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Will Smith Opens Up About Being Jealous Of Tupac & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close