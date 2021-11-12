CLE
Black Ohio Police Officer Breaking Silence About Chief Putting A KKK Note On His Coat [VIDEO]

Cleveland Chosen To Host 2016 Republican National Convention

Back in July of 2021 we reported that 33 year veteran of the Sheffield Lake Police Department, in Ohio, Police Chief Anthony Campo, was busted via video leaving a KKK sign on a black police officers desk.  Even crazier then that Anthony Campo wasn’t fired, but he was given the opportunity to resign instead during a meeting with Mayor Dennis Bring.

“I had a joking back and forth banter with that officer since I hired him.”- Anthony Campo

On Thursday 57 year old Sheffield Lake Police Officer Keith Pool the first black officer to work at that agency made national news speaking out for the first time about the demeaning/disrespectful incident.  According to officer pool not only was Campo’s actions of leaving the note on his coat caught on video, Campo even went so far as to make a KKK hat out of newspaper and tell Officer Pool that he should wear it on his next call.  Officer Pool said he was the only black of 14 whites in that department and that they all thought the incident was funny.

According to Pool he was subjected to being sent photos of vehicles on 20-inch rims with tinted windows opposed to a picture of his new patrol car and at Halloween a flyer was posted on a bulletin board with Officer Pool’s face cropped on the grim reaper that said “The raccoon reaper.”

These actions go far beyond having a harassment training.  Officer Pool is filing a discrimination charge and asking The Ohio Civil Rights Commission to investigate.

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Black Ohio Police Officer Breaking Silence About Chief Putting A KKK Note On His Coat [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

