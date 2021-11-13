Elaine Welteroth Teams Up With Public To Increase Representation In Investing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Award-winning journalist and television host Elaine Welteroth has continually used her platform as an avenue to empower marginalized communities, and one of her latest projects is focused on increasing representation within the investing space. The Project Runway judge is teaming up with the investment platform Public to eliminate socio-economic barriers standing in the way of wealth creation.

Launched in 2019, Public was created to ensure there is accessibility around investing in public markets. Its mission is rooted in using financial literacy as a tool to empower individuals to take advantage of investment opportunities. Public provides an array of resources to help investors build their portfolio, harboring valuable information about IPOs, cryptocurrency, retirement planning, how to navigate the stock market and other topics. As part of the newly-minted partnership, Welteroth will work with the company to cultivate investment opportunities for the BIPOC community, invest in public corporations that are minority and women-owned and tap into the power of education to make the world of investing accessible.

Welteroth—now an equity holder of Public—says the partnership will be instrumental in creating pathways for generating wealth. “I’m excited to partner with Public.com to help make investing more approachable for the next generation of investors,” the New York Times best-selling author said in a statement.

“I’ve always pushed for more inclusivity and diversity throughout my career, whether during my time at the helm of Teen Vogue, through my work in television on Project Runway and The Talk, or in my philanthropic work. Now, I couldn’t be more excited about helping open up doors to young BIPOC people in the investing world to help them take ownership of their future.”

Partnerships like the one fostered between Public and Welteroth are needed as studies show there remains a stagnancy around racial diversity in investing.

