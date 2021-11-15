Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Chances are, you know exactly who Skyh Black is because he is your #MCE. The handsome actor starred in Tyler Perry’s Sistas and now he’s a leading man in ALLBLK’s steamy series Lace.

Skyh embodies Othello Charles in the sexy legal drama. Othello’s “by any means necessary” approach to his career often lands him in the bed of his clients. “The show is really a legal drama that you have this array of professional lawyers come together to get high-end clientele out of any situation,” he revealed during a Zoom interview promoting the show.

It was only a year ago, he was valet parking cars to make a living while pursing her dream of being an actor. The handsome hopeful eventually landed his breakout role on Sistas thanks to Tyler Perry. It was on set, he met “the love of his life,” actress KJ Smith. The duo are such a stunning couple, some fans thought their romance was fake.

“It’s not fake,” he says briefly touching on their relationship. “We kept it secret for a long time. We were trying to keep our jobs,” he added with a giggle. Later in the conversation, he recall learning how to be a leading man by watching how she interacted on the Sistas set with the cast and crew. “How she really was so open and said, ‘Hi. Welcome.” she was the exemplary leading woman. Don’t let her know, but I was feeling her back then.” I interject to ask when the attraction began and he laughed, “It started day one.”

Skyh proudly boasts about his love for Black women and they’ve been “paramount” in his life. “Debbie Allen told me I was going to be an actor, I said ‘No I’m not,” and she said, ‘Honey, you don’t know who you are.”

While Skyh credits his grandfather as his hero, it’s his grandmother who held down the household and took him to dance and acting classes. He also is grateful for how God has guided his life even when he was parking cars to make ends meet in 2020. When asked how he remains so humble, he responded, “I don’t want to be a good looking man that’s an actor, I want to be a great actor, who happens to be good looking.”

Catch Lace Thursday nights on AMC.

Essence Atkins & Golden Brooks On Black Love, Sisterhood And Redefining The Leading Lady

The Ultimate Winter TV Guide

Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Representing For Masculine-Presenting Queer Women Of Color On BET’s ‘Twenties’

Christina Elmore Thought ‘Insecure’ Fans Would Love Condola After The ‘Pressure, Okay?!’ Episode

Classic Black Holiday Films To Watch With The Family

OWN’s Holiday Lineup Brings The Food Fights, Holiday Romance And Sisterly Love

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: