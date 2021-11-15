CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: CLE City Council To Take Up Voting on Restricting Large Amounts of Balloons Released to the Sky

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Balloons Surrounding Terminal Building

Source: Bettmann / Getty

If you are used to releasing balloons outside along with others in large gatherings in Cleveland, you might have to start thinking twice.

Cleveland City Council is getting ready to vote during an evening session on Nov. 15 that will restrict who will release large amount of balloons in the city all at once.

While it is not a ban, it may feel like one with “any release of 10 or more balloons in a 24-hour period” that will be prohibited depending on who is hosting such an event.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The concern is that many balloons released into the environment is littering and could potentially disrupt electric utilities service and even threaten wildlife.

A report says about 18,000 balloons or pieces of balloons made of mylar or latex were found during Alliance of the Great Lakes beach clean-ups between 2016 and 2018.

Then there was Balloonfest ’86.

Who can forget the disastrous event that was meant to showcase the positive side of Cleveland in 1986 that ended in such “calamity” with multi-vehicle accidents and a search for two missing men that was delayed due to those balloons ending up on Lake Erie.

Here is a refresher on the ill-fated Balloonfest:

Now, large balloon releases can be allowed if they are released in an indoor facility, hot air balloons recovered or executed by “a governmental agency for scientific or meteorological purposes.”

If two-thirds vote in favor of a ban, it will go into effect as soon as possible.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Bettmann and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of The Atlantic and YouTube

Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

20 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

Continue reading Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

[caption id="attachment_4213429" align="aligncenter" width="668"] Source: Brian ZAK / Getty[/caption] Hip-Hop's Bad Boy adds another candle to the cake today, let's look back at special moments he's shared with some of your favorite people. You don't have to be in the industry to know this is a tough game to remain relevant in. But Mr. "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" has consistently rebranded, pivoted and recreated himself - remaining a vital part of popular culture for the past few decades. After introducing the world to Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy's knack for finding street talent only grew, as he helped launch the careers of Lil Kim, The Lox, Ma$e, G. Dep, Shyne in addition to popular R&B acts like Total and Faith Evans. Beyond music, Puff infiltrated the world of fashion with the urban clothing line Sean John. On the small screen, he helped usher in the reality TV era of entertainment with MTV's Making The Band. On the big screen, he played a small role in the Oscar-winning film, Monster's Ball. And on the lifestyle scene, Ciroc remains one of the top adult beverages at your favorite club. The man has lots to celebrate. And as you can see in the 2019 video below for his 50th birthday extravaganza, he's got lots of industry pals to celebrate with. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je9RfCTnRnA Check out the gallery below for photos of Diddy and Friends for his 52nd birthday.

LOCAL NEWS: CLE City Council To Take Up Voting on Restricting Large Amounts of Balloons Released to the Sky  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close