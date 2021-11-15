CLE
LOCAL NEWS: Bond and Charge Set for Suspects in Alishah Pointer’s Murder

Four suspects alleged to have taken part in the kidnapping and death of Alishah Pointer from East Cleveland have been charged with a bond issued for each of them.

Anthony Bryant, Brittany Smith, Portria Williams, and Nathaniel Poke, Jr. are all charged with murder in the alleged torture and killing of Pointer, whose body was found inside a burned-out home on Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland last week.

In the suspects’ initial hearing, Judge William L. Dawson issued each a bond of $2 million.

Police reports that Pointer had information regarding the murder of Aminjas Zion Shomo back on Nov. 2.

Shomo’s relative, Hakeem Ali Shomo, is still at large, but another suspect, Destiny Henderson is in custody and awaiting trial in Cuyahoga County juvenile court.

Several have appeared to have taken “part in kidnapping Pointer.”

A medical examiner reveals that Pointer died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

 

