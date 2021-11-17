Celebrity News
Karrueche Channels Fall In New York City In A Christian Siriano Frock At The ‘House Of Gucci’ Premiere

The actress lit up the red carpet at the 'House of Gucci' premiere in New York City.

"House Of Gucci" New York Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Karrueche Tran has been making her fashionable rounds, and we’re impressed! The Emmy-Award-winning actress looked radiant at last night’s House of Gucci premiere, clad in a ruffled Christian Siriano dress.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 16, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

The pint-sized actress channeled New York City fall vibe in the navy blue and purple metallic shapeless frock. The ruffled hemline and large round sleeves complimented Tran’s small frame. Her stylist has a knack for dressing her in attention-grabbing ensembles that fit her physique perfectly.

She accessorized the dress with silver strappy sandals, large diamond studs, a few diamond rings, and a gorgeous red manicure. She styled her hair in a simple bun that rested on the top of her head.

2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Tran has been serving major looks lately. She was spotted on the red carpet of the CFDA Awards, dressed in a black cutout tuxedo by Lionne Clothing. The ensemble, which she described as “masculine but not overpowering,” was definitely one of the top looks from the fashionable event.

With the American Music Awards and Soul Train Music Awards rapidly approaching, I can’t wait to see what Tran cooks up in the style department. What do you think? Have you been feeling her latest red carpet looks?

 

