Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House

According to NBC4i, two controversial firearm bills were up for a vote Wednesday at the Ohio House of Representatives.

Both bills have opponents questioning what these bills will do to the state’s gun violence problem, while supporters of House Bill 99 and House Bill 227 said law-abiding gun owners are not the problem.

House Bill 227 allows anyone over the age of 21 who is legally able to own a gun to carry a concealed weapon.

House Bill 99 sets a minimum of 20 hours of training for teachers and school personnel who want to carry a weapon, down from the hundreds of hours the Supreme Court decided.

Both bills were approved by the House and will now move on to the State Senate.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Two gun rights bills passed by Ohio House  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

