Prosecutors Reject Plea Deal From Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer, Lee Merritt Says

William "Roddie" Bryan filmed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and used his truck to trap the jogger.

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

William “Roddie” Bryan listens to arguments during the trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death at the Glynn County Courthouse on November 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia.  | Source: Pool / Getty

Lawyers for one of the three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has reportedly offered the prosecution a plea deal, but it was immediately rejected, according to an attorney representing Arbery’s mother.

William “Roddie” Bryan — who not only filmed the grisly killing last year but also allegedly used his own vehicle to trap Arbery on the same street in Brunswick, Georgia, where Travis McMichael, aided and abetted by his father, Gregory, trapped the 25-year-old jogger and shot him to death — apparently had his lawyers offer up the appeal as both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Thursday.

Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney and candidate for Texas attorney general who has long served as counsel for Arbery’s mother, told CBS News that Bryan was likely “concerned about the strength of the state’s case.”

After the prosecution received Bryan’s plea offer, they “turned it down — flat out,” Merritt said.

The terms and the timing of the reported plea deal were not immediately clear.

Bryan, who was also the subject of an unrelated child molestation investigation, did not testify in the case. However, Merritt suggested it would be naive to understate his role in Arbery’s killing.

“He’s as culpable as the other two,” Merritt told CBS News.

Trial Of Ahmaud Arbery Killers Continues In Brunswick, Georgia

Wanda Cooper, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, reacts next to her attorney Lee Merritt during the trial of the accused killers of Ahmaud Arbery at the Gwynn County Superior Court on November 5, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia. | Source: Pool / Getty

To be sure, Bryan is an unsympathetic figure in this case.

Glynn County Patrol Officer Ricky Minshew testified last week that Bryan told him he tried to use his truck to block Arbery multiple times. Minshew also said that Bryan failed to invoke the state’s since-repealed citizen’s arrest as a justification at the scene, unlike the McMichaels.

The rejected plea deal was just the latest instance of Bryan desperately — and unsuccessfully — trying to disassociate himself from the McMichaels.

Not only did Bryan tell investigators that Travis McMichael called Arbery a “fucking nigger” after shooting the jogger three times at close range with a shotgun, but he also had his lawyer try to submit a lie detector test in apparent hopes it would clear his name. It didn’t.

Body camera footage from a police officer who responded to the scene where Arbery was killed showed Bryan apparently pretending he had second thoughts about the shooting.

“Should we have been chasing him?” Bryan asked the officer. “I don’t know.”

Bryan has had multiple requests for bail denied. Like his co-defendants, he also faces federal hate crime charges that are separate from the current murder trial.

Bryan’s lawyer also joined attorneys for the McMichaels in arguing the jury should know that Arbery was on probation on the day of his killing. They argued that allowing Arbery’s probation into evidence might explain why he ran from the three men who were armed with visible guns and chasing the jogger in separate motor vehicles.

The attorneys also argued that, somehow, knowledge of Arbery’s probation will counter the narrative that their clients “only chased after [Arbery] because they were violent racists who did not want a Black man jogging in their mostly white neighborhood,” according to the motion the lawyers filed.

It was in that context that the prosecution rejected Bryan’s plea deal.

Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Monday morning.

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Oct. 18, 2021 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial for the three men accused of racially profiling Ahmaud Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets and then shooting him to death in the middle of a street in a deadly episode recorded on video last year in rural Georgia. This moment has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his accused murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. More than one year later, ahead of the pending murder trial, Arbery's mother refuses chooses to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting has resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case has been the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

Prosecutors Reject Plea Deal From Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer, Lee Merritt Says  was originally published on newsone.com

