CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Transition from “Indians” to “Guardians” Off to a “Smashing” Start!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Indians Officially Become Cleveland Guardians

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

The changeover from one baseball team identity to another has gotten off to a rocky start on what was supposed to be a celebration with items selling the new name for the first time ever.

Shortly after launching the sale of “Cleveland Guardians” merchandise earlier on Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Progressive Field team shop, the sign that was supposed to go up with the new name fell off where it was supposed to appear.

It is not known whether the accident happened as it was going up or after it went up.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

A FOX 8 photographer snapped a photo of the sign and debris on the ground near the pillar, which was roped off.

Here is video of the aftermath below:

Now, here is a photo of the sign after it fell down.

One online user jokingly hoped it wasn’t “a sign of what’s to come.”

Of course, there are still fans of the baseball team formerly known as the “Cleveland Indians” that are still not happy with the name change.  Some could see it as a sign and an omen.

Others, of course, think it was just a coincidence and accident.

The fact it happened after “Guardians” merchandise was launched for purchase made it even more ironic.

Chances are, expect a new sign to come soon.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Emilee Chinn and Getty Images

Video, Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Mike Epps Performs At Fillmore Miami Beach

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

Continue reading Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

[caption id="attachment_3681708" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vallery Jean / Getty[/caption] We all know a Mike Epps. Let me explain: We all have that crazy cousin who always just lost his job, has a girlfriend he hates and rolls around in a car he definitely overpaid for. Through his personal stories on the stand-up stage, Epps won audiences over with his hilarious take on what is familiar - that lovable but misguided soul who never takes life too seriously, even when nothing is going right. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AwX4CewwfU Ever since his major film debut in Next Friday, Epps has kept audiences rolling in laughter. Part of his charm is his ability to tell jokes in a way that seems almost effortless, like the guy at the cookout who, after one too many beers, just starts ranting about all the things in life that aren't going his way. You laugh.. you relate..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOs5I5cGvs and you think. Today, on Epps' 51st birthday, we invite you to take a look back at the moments in which his comedic talent truly shined. Happy Birthday, Mike Epps. Peep the video gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: Transition from “Indians” to “Guardians” Off to a “Smashing” Start!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close