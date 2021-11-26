Rickey Smiley Morning Show
OK Auntie! Maxine Waters Helped Make November National Hip Hop Month Happen

Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty

November is officially National Hip-Hop Month and Maxine Waters had something to do with that. According to a news release, Rep. Waters along with Congressman Jamaal Bowman of New York co-sponsored Resolution 331 making November National Hip Hop Month and making Aug. 11, Hip Hop Recognition Day.

Resolution 331 was introduced and passed in July 2021. 

“Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) co-sponsored Resolution 331 in Congress and pushed to bring this to fruition,” read the release. “The Senate, under the leadership of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-CA), passed it, thus designating November 2021 as ‘Hip Hop History Month’.”

2021 was a great year for hip-hop. Not only was November deemed National Hip-Hop Month, but construction also began on the Universal Hip-Hop Museum (UHHM) in the Bronx, New York. Construction is expected to be done in 2023 and the museum will officially open in 2024, according to News 12. The museum may not be finished but its founder Rocky Bucano is making sure it is still involved in the inaugural National Hip-Hop Month with the “Know Ya Hip Hop” campaign. 

“UHHM will celebrate the inaugural Hip Hop History month celebration with a collection of rare event flyers, artists interviews, historical factoids, and a special tribute to Violator Management founder Chris Lighty,” the release continued. “The Universal Hip Hop Museum is committed to diversity and inclusion and dispels the notion of toxic masculinity often associated with rap music, street culture, and art. While we also do not censor, this campaign hopes to afford the world a greater definition of the almost 50-year-old culture founded on August 11, 1973. The congressman is a child of this movement and wanted the world to recognize its value.”

OK Auntie! Maxine Waters Helped Make November National Hip Hop Month Happen  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close