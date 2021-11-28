Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award, Vibrating Higher And Staying Positive

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

​​​​All aboard for the iconic ride on the soul train. The 2021 Soul Train Awards took at trip all the way to New York City in the heart of Harlem at the historic Apollo theater for the annual ceremony that highlights our beloved R&B and soul acts. Hosted by actresses and best friends Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, this night is sure to be filled with laughter and good musical vibes. No award category of the night is as prestigious as “The Lady of Soul Award.” This award is given to accomplished singers who have had great success in the industry. Some of the past winners include Monica, Brandy and Jill Scott among others.

The Lady of Soul honoree or 2021 is the Murda Inc. princess, Ashanti. Ashanti has been in the music industry for over 20 years and graced us with hits like, Foolish, Happy, Unfoolish, Rain on Me, and more. The decorated artists will add the Lady of Soul Award to her long list of awards this Sunday, November 28th.

“It’s such an amazing feeling you know, Soul Train is just such an iconic part of history and a part music. It is like a staple in our culture you know so to be amongst the legends and the icons, and you know so many women that have opened the doors before me you know it is an amazing feeling so I’m feeling very blessed.”

As an industry veteran with twenty years plus in the game, the key to her remaining so positive is her dedication to keeping her vibrations high.

“I believe a lot in energy. I think that is really important to sometimes go within and just be happy and be grateful. I think I’m just naturally a positive person you know I like to laugh I like to joke around and things so I feel like that helps a lot because like you said the industry get very dark there a lot of unpleasant things that go down. I think just for me having an amazing support system and family and team and just good people around and that brings good energy and I like to operate on a higher vibration you know I’m just always positive”, she added.

Catch Ashanti and all the other winners of the night when the show airs TONIGHT on BET.

